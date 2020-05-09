Craving momos? Make your weekend come alive with this easy recipe

Make this easy evening snack of momos to satiate your cravings. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram) Make this easy evening snack of momos to satiate your cravings. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram)

Amid this lockdown, many of us miss our evening momo binge treats at the thelas near our home. From the veg momos to fried and chicken ones, the list of treats is as endless as as our hunger pangs. So if you have been craving momos lately, here is a nutritious take that you wouldn’t want to miss this weekend. Here is MasterChef India runner up Neha Deepak Shah‘s Whole Wheat Momos recipe that had our attention for its simple and healthy take.

Here’s what she had to say. “MOMOS 2.0. These are whole wheat momos and I can promise this is the best recipe for the momo skin anywhere ever. I must have eaten momos at my favourite place nearly 500 times and I have cracked their SECRET CODE. NOT AT ALL CHEWY and simply PERFECT!”

Here is the recipe

Momo or Gyoza Skin or wrapper

15 to 16 pieces

Ingredients

My standard measuring cup is 240 ml (volume)

95g or ml – (6 tbsp + 1 tsp) – Water

85g – Whole wheat flour or atta (1 tsp less than 3/4 cup)

2 pinch – Salt

Pro tip: “For any recipe to be successful, measurements are absolutely essential. There are some recipes where you can’t eyeball, this is one of them. If you want the best results, please weigh and make.”

Method

*Heat water in a pan and once it starts bubbling, add salt and the flour.

*Mix it and then transfer to the platform and knead it to soften.

*Cover it and keep it aside for 20 mins.

*Divide into 10g balls and add filling.

*You can either steam these or pan fry.

Basic Mixed Veggie filling

Ingredients

Filling (Everything super finely chopped in a chopper or grated)

1/4 cup – Cabbage

1/4 cup – Carrots

1/4 cup – French beans

Little onion

Spring onions

1/4 cup – Crumbled paneer

Green chilli, ginger

Salt, pepper, chilli flakes

Method

*Chop all the veggies, add salt and squeeze out some water from it.

*Add the pepper, fine chopped green chilly, ginger, chilli flakes and mix it all up.

*Shape the momos and steam for 10 to 12 minutes or you can pan fry these.

