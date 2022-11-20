Craving momos? Try this healthy, guilt-free recipe of palak atta momos

Momos are universal cravings. The soft and delicious outer covering with a burst of yummy goodness inside is worth every bite. But, for those trying to be healthy and struggling to keep their cravings in check, this one’s for you. Eat your favourite treat guilt-free with this delectable Sanjeev Kapoor-recipe. Serve with mayonnaise or chilli oil or anything you’d like, and enjoy a healthy meal.

Ingredients –

1/2 cup spinach puree

1 & 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

Salt to taste

1/4 Cup chopped green capsicum

1/4 Cup chopped carrot

1/2 cup chopped cabbage

1 inch ginger, chopped

1/4 cup chopped red capsicum

1/4 cup boiled and crushed sweet corn kernels

1/4 Cup grated cottage cheese (paneer)

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp red chilli sauce

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

2 tbsps chopped spring onions greens

Mayonnaise to serve

Tomato chutney to serve

Method –

1. Take whole wheat flour in a bowl. Add salt, spinach puree and cup water and knead to stiff dough.

2. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

3. For stuffing, mix green capsicum, carrot, cabbage, ginger, red capsicum, sweet corn, cottage cheese, salt, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, crushed black peppercorns and spring onion greens in a bowl

4. Dust some flour on the surface, roll out dough into a large disc. Using a medium size cookie cutter, cut out discs from it.

5. Place a spoonful of vegetable mixture in the centre and shape into momos.

6. Heat sufficient water in a steamer, place some cabbage leaves at the base of the steamer and place the prepared momos.

7. Steam for 8-10 minutes.

8. Serve hot with mayonnaise and tomato chutney.

