Craving gulab jamun? All you need are a few simple ingredients

Pretty sure, two months into this lockdown, all of us have tried cooking or baking some delicacy. For the most part, this newfound love for cooking is not going to stop anytime soon as we continue to stay at home. Thus, we are here with another recipe which requires just two ingredients. Yes, you read it right! All you need is just three ingredients to make Gulab Jamun, a favourite dish for most. Check out the steps below.

Ingredients

10 – Bread slices (sides removed)

1 cup of full-cream milk

Raisins for filling

For sugar syrup

1.5 cups – Water

2 cups – Sugar

2 – Cardamom pods

For garnishing

Finely chopped pistachios

Oil for frying

Steps

*Take your roughly sliced pieces of bread and grind them into a fine powder. Once done, transfer it into a bowl.

*To this, add milk and knead it into a dough of a soft texture. Cover the bowl and let it sit for 10 minutes.

*Meanwhile, prepare the sugar syrup. For this, take a pan and set it on medium flame. To this, add 1.5 cups of water and 2 cups of sugar. When it starts heating up, add 2 cardamom pods and let it boil for a good 15 minutes.

*Once, it has boiled transfer it into a large bowl and let it sit. Now is the time to prepare for gulab jamuns, roll the dough into little balls.

*With your palm, press it down and flatten it, add a raisin and then once again roll it in a round shape. Do so with the entire dough and then place a thick-base pan and let the oil heat.

*Drop all the balls into the oil and deep fry them on medium flame. Make sure they are fried from all sides.

*Next, once they are done, transfer it the bowl filled with sugar syrup and allow it to soak the syrup for 10 minutes. Place it on a flat plate and garnish it with roughly chopped pistachios.

We hope this serves as a solution for your sweet cravings!

