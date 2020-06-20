Craving comfort food? Try some keema today

Try this flavourful recipe of egg chicken keema. (Source: Chef Vineet Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this flavourful recipe of egg chicken keema. (Source: Chef Vineet Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bored of the same, regular fare at home? Why not make something interesting today? It is a good idea to seek some cooking inspiration from the celebrity chefs out there. One of the surefire recipes that you would enjoy cooking is Egg Chicken Keema, by chef Vineet Bhatia. As a South Asian curry, keema is a flavourful combination of onion, garlic, ginger, spices and makes for a comforting dish that can be easily prepared at home when you are not in the mood to experiment much.

The robust, peppery keema made by chef Bhatia looked absolutely devourable. Take a look!

Here’s what he mentioned, “One of our family favourites at the Bhatia household. Cooked chicken mince (you can use lamb, paneer, soya granules or even vegetable mince) layered with feta, grated cheese and topped with a raw egg.”

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

120g – Cooked chicken mince (with onions, tomatoes and spices)

20g – Crumbled feta

20g – Grated extra mature cheddar (can use mozzarella)

1 no – Egg

Method

*Place 3/4 of the cooked chicken mince in the oven-proof bowl, spread the cheeses on the mince but not in the centre.

*Make a well in the centre of the mince and crack open an egg and place in the well and season.

*Cover the cheese with the remaining chicken mince and place the oven-proof bowl in a preheated heated oven at 200 degree celsius for eight minutes.

*Lastly, place the bowl under a hot grill for a minute for the top of the egg to cook.

*Best enjoyed with a masala roti or any flat bread.

*Do make sure you try it.

All set to try?

