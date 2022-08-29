End your day on a sweet note this gluten-free chocolatey recipe

Chocolate cravings are real, and when they hit, it is difficult to resist the urge. Most people, who are on a healthy diet, tend to kill such cravings, but experts say that it is all right to indulge once in a while.

The idea is to not punish yourself, but find the kind of food that is palatable and does not impact your diet either. In fact, there are many health-friendly recipes, which could be great alternatives to your regular sweet dishes, chocolate bites included.

Taking to Instagram, Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness instructor, shared the recipe of rice cake crispy bars which, she said, are “yummy till the last bite”. She also wrote that while they are “super tasty”, they are also a “little tedious to make, but totally worth it”.

“The good news is it has only four ingredients and will get all your chocolate cravings covered. Plus, it’s gluten-free and vegan!” Karachiwala wrote, before sharing the recipe. Take a look.

Ingredients

– 8 rice cakes

– 80g dairy-free chocolate, melted

– 2 tbsp peanut butter

– 1/4 cup vegan chocolate protein powder

For toppings

– 40g dark chocolate, melted

– 1 tbsp peanut butter

– 1 tsp maple syrup

– 1 tbsp vegan chocolate protein powder

Method

1. In a bowl, add the melted chocolate mix in the peanut butter and protein powder until smooth.

2. In another bowl, crumble the rice cakes into small chunks.

3. Pour this mixture into the crumble rice cakes and fold until every crumb is coated with chocolate.

4. Transfer the mixture into a container with nonstick paper and press until flat and even.

5. Make the toppings by mixing the melted chocolate, peanut butter and protein powder together

6. Place the slice in the freezer for 30 minutes to set before slicing.

Would you like to try?

