A COVID survivor’s recipe for an immunity-boosting kadha that helped her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating the use of traditional Ayurvedic herbs and spices for building immunity to fight the current health crisis. He has often stressed on the importance home remedies to ward off not just seasonal niggles like cold, cough and flu, but the coronavirus. Which is why, many people have been consuming immunity boosters regularly. While there are numerous ways in which a kadha or ayurvedic herbal drink can be prepared, here is a simple one that we came across on social media.

What’s special about this one, you ask? The recipe is from a Covid survivor and “warrior” who drank the kadha twice a day, shared chef Anahita Dhondy, while demonstrating how to make it. Take a look at the post below:

Here’s what the survivor Arshita B Kapoor had to say about the kadha, informed Dhondy: “This kadha is really a life-savour. Helped me get through covid, and also build immunity. Drink this twice a day, and you will surely feel stronger! I like my kadha to be tasty also, so I always added extra cinnamon and gur (jaggery)!”

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

Moti elaichi

Fresh turmeric

Cloves

Black peppercorns

Tulsi

Cinnamon

Ginger

Munakka

Honey or jaggery

Health benefits

Cinnamon

Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants.

Cardamom

Helps relieve sour throat and helps keep the body cool.

Cloves

Boosts the body’s immune system.

Black peppercorns

High in antioxidants, and helps the body absorb turmeric.

Tulsi

Rich in antioxidants.

Method

*Peel fresh turmeric and fresh ginger. Crush both using a mortar and pestle.

*In a pot, boil water and add turmeric and ginger.

*Add all other spices.

*Boil it for 20-30 minutes. Add jaggery or honey for sweetness.

How to have it?

Heat it and keep having it throughout the day.

