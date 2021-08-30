Covid care: Ayurvedic practitioner shares recipes to build strength, immunity

August 30, 2021 1:20:06 pm
The pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of building immunity. If you, too, have been affected by the covid virus, then along with proper medications and continuous monitoring of the vitals, it is important to have a nutritious diet rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and also keep the body hydrated to aid in natural recovery.
However, it is common to not feel hungry when one has fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste. But experts recommen adequate nutrition and rest for faster recovery.
So, what can you do? Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aparna Padmanabhan mentioned that one should look no further than their kitchen cabinets for easy, nutritious recipes that can go a long way in cases where patients have fever with an active infection, and do not feel hungry.
Here are some Ayurveda-inspired Covid care recipes that you can try.
Recipe 1
Ingredients
50g – Rice
800ml – Water
Salt
1 tsp – Cumin powder
2 pinches – Dry ginger powder
Method
Pressure cook rice, water and spices.
Recipe 2
Ingredients
30g – Rice
20g – Mung bean lentils boiled in 800g water
Salt
2 pinches – Dry ginger powder
1 tsp – Coriander powder
2 pinches – Pepper powder
Season with ghee, mustard seeds and asafetida
Method
Pressure cook rice, lentils, water and the spices. Season the preparation.
Recipe 3
Ingredients
50g – Roasted and coarsely powdered wheat and barley
800ml – Water
Carom seeds
Ginger
Add salt and asafoetida
cumin
1 tsp – Ghee
Method
Pressure cook rice, water and the spices.
Recipe 4
Ingredients
20g – Popped rice
300ml – Water
Variant 1 – rock sugar,
1 tsp – Cumin powder
Pinch of cardamom powder
Method
Pressure cook with water and the spices.
Variant 2
Salt
2 pinches – Cumin powder
2 pinches – Ginger powder
Method
Pressure cook rice, water and the spices.
Recipe 5 – Mung bean soup or chicken soup
Ingredients
Mung bean or chicken
Spices
Method
Pressure cook mung beans with water, or cook chicken with water. Season with salt, black pepper, dry ginger powder, cinnamon and bay leaves.
Recipe 7 – Hot lemon/orange juice
Ingredients
1 cup – Hot water
A slice of lemon
A pinch of salt for scraping the mucuous away during cold, cough and sore throat
Method
Mix the ingredients together
Orange juice
Ingredients
1 cup – Hot water
Half orange
Salt
Pepper
Method
Mix the ingredients together
If you are caregiver, try these easy recipes for quicker recovery.
