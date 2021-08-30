scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Covid care: Ayurvedic practitioner shares recipes to build strength, immunity

Here are some Ayurveda-inspired covid care recipes that you can try

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 30, 2021 1:20:06 pm
covid care recipes, easy recipes, covid care, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Dr Aparna Padmanabhan, ayurveda recipes, easy ayurveda recipes, immunity, how to build immunity, covid care recipes, light recipes,Strengthen immunity with these easy recipes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of building immunity. If you, too, have been affected by the covid virus, then along with proper medications and continuous monitoring of the vitals, it is important to have a nutritious diet rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and also keep the body hydrated to aid in natural recovery.

However, it is common to not feel hungry when one has fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste. But experts recommen adequate nutrition and rest for faster recovery.

So, what can you do? Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aparna Padmanabhan mentioned that one should look no further than their kitchen cabinets for easy, nutritious recipes that can go a long way in cases where patients have fever with an active infection, and do not feel hungry.

Here are some Ayurveda-inspired Covid care recipes that you can try.

Recipe 1

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

50g – Rice
800ml – Water
Salt
1 tsp – Cumin powder
2 pinches – Dry ginger powder

Method

Pressure cook rice, water and spices.

Recipe 2

Ingredients

30g – Rice
20g – Mung bean lentils boiled in 800g water
Salt
2 pinches – Dry ginger powder
1 tsp – Coriander powder
2 pinches – Pepper powder
Season with ghee, mustard seeds and asafetida

Method

Pressure cook rice, lentils, water and the spices. Season the preparation.

spices, immunity booster, covid-19, ayurveda, indian express lifestyle Include kitchen spices and herbs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Recipe 3

Ingredients

50g – Roasted and coarsely powdered wheat and barley
800ml – Water
Carom seeds
Ginger
Add salt and asafoetida
cumin
1 tsp – Ghee

Method

Pressure cook rice, water and the spices.

Recipe 4

Ingredients

20g – Popped rice
300ml – Water
Variant 1 – rock sugar,
1 tsp – Cumin powder
Pinch of cardamom powder

Method

Pressure cook with water and the spices.

Variant 2

Salt
2 pinches – Cumin powder
2 pinches – Ginger powder

Method

Pressure cook rice, water and the spices.

Recipe 5 – Mung bean soup or chicken soup

Ingredients

Mung bean or chicken
Spices

Method

Pressure cook mung beans with water, or cook chicken with water. Season with salt, black pepper, dry ginger powder, cinnamon and bay leaves.

covid care You can have lemon juice/tea. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Recipe 7 – Hot lemon/orange juice

Ingredients

1 cup – Hot water
A slice of lemon
A pinch of salt for scraping the mucuous away during cold, cough and sore throat

Method

Mix the ingredients together

ALSO READ |Post Covid-19 care: Nutritional guidelines for those recovering from coronavirus

Orange juice

Ingredients 

1 cup – Hot water
Half orange
Salt
Pepper

Method

Mix the ingredients together

If you are caregiver, try these easy recipes for quicker recovery.

