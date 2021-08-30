Covid care: Ayurvedic practitioner shares recipes to build strength, immunity

The pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of building immunity. If you, too, have been affected by the covid virus, then along with proper medications and continuous monitoring of the vitals, it is important to have a nutritious diet rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and also keep the body hydrated to aid in natural recovery.

However, it is common to not feel hungry when one has fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste. But experts recommen adequate nutrition and rest for faster recovery.

So, what can you do? Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aparna Padmanabhan mentioned that one should look no further than their kitchen cabinets for easy, nutritious recipes that can go a long way in cases where patients have fever with an active infection, and do not feel hungry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Aparna Padmanabhan (@dr.aparna_ayurveda_expert)

Here are some Ayurveda-inspired Covid care recipes that you can try.

Recipe 1

Ingredients

50g – Rice

800ml – Water

Salt

1 tsp – Cumin powder

2 pinches – Dry ginger powder

Method

Pressure cook rice, water and spices.

Recipe 2

Ingredients

30g – Rice

20g – Mung bean lentils boiled in 800g water

Salt

2 pinches – Dry ginger powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

2 pinches – Pepper powder

Season with ghee, mustard seeds and asafetida

Method

Pressure cook rice, lentils, water and the spices. Season the preparation.

Include kitchen spices and herbs. (Photo: Getty Images) Include kitchen spices and herbs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Recipe 3

Ingredients

50g – Roasted and coarsely powdered wheat and barley

800ml – Water

Carom seeds

Ginger

Add salt and asafoetida

cumin

1 tsp – Ghee

Method

Pressure cook rice, water and the spices.

Recipe 4

Ingredients

20g – Popped rice

300ml – Water

Variant 1 – rock sugar,

1 tsp – Cumin powder

Pinch of cardamom powder

Method

Pressure cook with water and the spices.

Variant 2

Salt

2 pinches – Cumin powder

2 pinches – Ginger powder

Method

Pressure cook rice, water and the spices.

Recipe 5 – Mung bean soup or chicken soup

Ingredients

Mung bean or chicken

Spices

Method

Pressure cook mung beans with water, or cook chicken with water. Season with salt, black pepper, dry ginger powder, cinnamon and bay leaves.

You can have lemon juice/tea. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) You can have lemon juice/tea. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Recipe 7 – Hot lemon/orange juice

Ingredients

1 cup – Hot water

A slice of lemon

A pinch of salt for scraping the mucuous away during cold, cough and sore throat

Method

Mix the ingredients together

Orange juice

Ingredients

1 cup – Hot water

Half orange

Salt

Pepper

Method

Mix the ingredients together

If you are caregiver, try these easy recipes for quicker recovery.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!