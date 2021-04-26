scorecardresearch
Monday, April 26, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine-themed dessert is the latest pandemic trend

Bakeries across the world are now coming up with a wide range of vaccine-themed cakes and pastries

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2021 9:40:30 pm
vaccine cake, covid 19 pandemic, food trendBaking enthusiasts are making vaccine cakes and pastries. (Source: pasteligdl/Instagram, cerna_madona/Instagram)

COVID-19 has influenced all of our lives in more ways than one, from our lifestyle choices to fashion and even food. While we saw a variety of pandemic food trends emerge since last year, the latest addition to the list is vaccine-themed desserts.

Bakeries across the world are now coming up with a wide range of vaccine-themed cakes and pastries. In Hungary, for instance, a pastry shop has come up with vaccine-themed layered mousses with colourful jelly toppings and decorative syringes on top. Each jelly represents a different COVID-19 vaccine — citrus yellow for AstraZeneca and a slightly darker yellow for Sinopharm, matcha green for Pfizer, orange for Sputnik V, and a vivid blue for Moderna, Reuters reported.

In March, Cerna Madona, a restaurant in Prague created a vaccine-themed dessert with a sponge cake base, banana mousse and strawberry-banana filling, according to expatz.cz. The dessert has a vaccine capsule injected on top. Earlier, they had made a coronavirus-themed black dessert as well.

In January, a bakery in Germany called The Schürener Backparadies introduced vaccine cakes in the shape of big syringes with “2021-Bye Bye Corona,” written on them.

Also Read |How the pandemic prompted home chefs to establish small businesses

Taking the trend ahead, another bakery came up with a cake shaped like the buttocks of a person getting a jab.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ConSabor (@consabormaricarmen)

Another bakery in Zapopan, Mexico, baked a cake in the shape of a vaccine bottle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pasteli Premium baking (@pasteligdl)

Following the trend, baking enthusiasts are now making vaccine-themed cakes for birthdays and other celebratory occasions at home. Each of the creations is quite eye-catching. Take a look at some of these cakes that we found on Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Betty’s Bakes (@_bettys_bakes_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivien (@vivien_g93)

Would you like to bake one, too?

