Some simple homemade meals for COVID-positive patients for quick recovery

The infodemic of a pandemic is overwhelming, I won’t burden you further. If you have tested positive, please know the majority of people are recovering. A few additions to your diet, proper rest with the right medicine, good music and breathing exercises are what you need to make recovery.

Millets have been proven to help with immunity and gut health. But, how can you make them work for you when you are losing your appetite, taste and smell? I am sharing a few basic, easy millet meals that may help you keep it interesting and effortless.

Just know that your unpolished millets should be thoroughly washed and soaked for a good 8 hours. Check them out in the video attached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millets Coach (@crazykadchi)

Jowar moringa rasam has always been a hit with my participants. It’s a one-pot nutritious meal. Especially when you want to minimise your efforts and want to keep yourself hydrated. Moringa and jowar are immunity boosters and can help you recover fast. Check the recipe here.

Little millet coconut rice, because nothing can replace the joy of comfort meals. Times, when you can plan your meals conveniently, properly soaking your millets and rustling up meals with well-soaked millets, can be your everyday thing. Check it out here.

Barnyard millet khichdi: Nutritionally, barnyard millet is a superior grain with good amounts of macro-nutrients and dietary fibre. This tiny wonder grain is a good source of B-complex vitamins and is good for elders, too, especially diabetic patients. Cooked with yellow moong and clubbed with some barbequed veggies, this has proved to be a quick nutritious meal for many of my students. Here’s the recipe for you.

Beetroot amla soup for your dose of vitamin C and many other essential nutrients. This soup has been loved by many and the step-by-step recipe video is available on my IGTV. Check it out here.

Millet Ambali

Millet Ambali with tempering. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Millet Ambali with tempering. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

If you really want to recover fast, Millet Ambali (fermented millet porridge) is the best probiotic food you can have. It is easy on the gut and a very good immunity booster. You can make it tasty with some tempering. Once ready, you should not be reheating Ambali.

Ingredients (serves 4)

½ cup any Siridhanaya Millet

4-5 cups water

1 medium-size clay pot

Muslin cloth

For tempering

2 tbsp soaked and sun-dried chana dal

1 sliced onion

1-2 green chilies

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

10-12 curry leaves

Rock salt to taste

1 tbsp cold-pressed sesame oil

Method

Thoroughly wash millet and soak it in 8-10 times water for a minimum of 6-8 hours. Once well soaked, remove (discard) the top layer of water (almost ½ cup). Cook the rest of the millet along with the water it was soaked in. Make sure you are cooking it in a clay pot and on a low flame. Once it is cooked in 15-20 minutes, allow the clay pot (with cooked porridge) to come down to room temperature. Once cooled, cover it with a muslin cloth. Tuck it well. Allow it to ferment by leaving it undisturbed in one corner for the next 10-12 hours. Always remember, porridge prepared in the morning can be consumed at night. Porridge prepared at night can be your breakfast the next day. But you should always finish it off within a day.

Please note: You should never add piping hot sambhar, rasam onto your fermented porridge (ambali) as it will kill all essential micro-organisms. You should not refrigerate Ambali. Consume it the same day.

For tempering, just heat cold-pressed oil. Add chana dal, mustard seeds, onions, green chili, curry leaves, turmeric. Do not overcook. Allow the tempering to cool down. Add to your Ambali and sprinkle rock salt as per your taste.

Millet Ambali with coconut sugar. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Millet Ambali with coconut sugar. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

You can even avoid this tempering and sprinkle any natural sweetener onto it. My daughter loves Ambali with coconut sugar on it. It makes it really easy for me to customise Ambali as per everyone’s taste in my family.

Millet Ambali smoothie. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Millet Ambali smoothie. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

You can even try smoothies and many other drinks with this Ambali. For the smoothie, I churned fermented porridge with some steamed and cooled veggies and vegan curd. Added salt as per my liking and it was super quick.

Always remember, we can overcome Covid with the right food choices. Reach out to me if you need any help to start your step-by-step millet journey. My webinars and live sessions have been helping many. I would be glad if I can contribute to making it easier for you.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle