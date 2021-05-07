scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 07, 2021
Most read

Covid-19: Dark chocolate, fish, eggs in government’s list of foods to build immunity

Guidelines also state regular physical activity such as yoga and breathing exercise (pranayam) must continue, as per tolerance

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2021 4:40:14 pm
COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 immunity boosting foods, what foods to eat to fight COVID-19 infection, government food guidelines, health and immunity in pandemic, indian express newsDark chocolate can help with anxiety. (Photo: Pixabay)

In the pandemic, there has been a lot of emphasis on healthy eating. Experts have always insisted that your health and immunity are directly dependent on the food you eat. As such, the government has listed some food items on its mygovindia Twitter handle, which it recommends you consume to boost your natural immunity amid the Covid crisis. Read on.

The general measures state that the main focus for a Covid patient would be to consume foods that would help rebuild muscle, immunity and energy levels.

It advises the consumption of whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth. Sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, soy, nuts and seeds are recommended, as are healthy fats like walnuts, olive oil and mustard oil.

The guidelines also state that regular physical activity such as yoga and breathing exercise (pranayam) must continue, as per tolerance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Among other things, it suggests that since the loss of taste, smell, and difficulty in swallowing is commonly experienced, it is important to eat soft food at small intervals. Adding amchoor to the food is also advisable.

ALSO READ |COVID-19 diet: Khichdi is a ‘safe’ option; other healthy foods that patients can eat

Take turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity. Also, have dark chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa — in small amounts — to get rid of anxiety.

Additionally, make sure you get five servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals into your system.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty: All the times the actor kept it comfortable yet stylish

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x