Covid-19: Dark chocolate, fish, eggs in government’s list of foods to build immunity

In the pandemic, there has been a lot of emphasis on healthy eating. Experts have always insisted that your health and immunity are directly dependent on the food you eat. As such, the government has listed some food items on its mygovindia Twitter handle, which it recommends you consume to boost your natural immunity amid the Covid crisis. Read on.

The general measures state that the main focus for a Covid patient would be to consume foods that would help rebuild muscle, immunity and energy levels.

It advises the consumption of whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth. Sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, soy, nuts and seeds are recommended, as are healthy fats like walnuts, olive oil and mustard oil.

Are you looking for natural ways to boost your immunity?

We’ve got you covered!

Here’s few general measures which you can follow to boost your immunity organically amidst #COVID19. #StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/KfKk2pLyeL — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 6, 2021

The guidelines also state that regular physical activity such as yoga and breathing exercise (pranayam) must continue, as per tolerance.

Among other things, it suggests that since the loss of taste, smell, and difficulty in swallowing is commonly experienced, it is important to eat soft food at small intervals. Adding amchoor to the food is also advisable.

Take turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity. Also, have dark chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa — in small amounts — to get rid of anxiety.

Additionally, make sure you get five servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals into your system.

