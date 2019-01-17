Courting Comfort

As one sets “Unplugged Courtyard – Udyog Vihar” as the destination, and starts to follow directions on the navigation system, it lead to a small lane, and one wondered if all was well. Driving past several office buildings and boutique hotels, one arrives at an unassuming corner space. It is only upon entering that you realise it’s a full-fledged restopub zone.

Advertising

Some thought seems to have gone into designing the space — with a terrace area, a “secret garden” and a quirky London bus, besides the regular indoor seating arrangement — to give it a novelty factor, even as the menu is same across all sections. We choose to sit on the terrace on the balmy, winter afternoon and look around at concrete structures and palm trees all around.

The 16,000 sq ft space has an equally mammoth menu — designed as an all-day offering, starting early in the day as office hours demand, and going into late hours, to cater to revellers. Chef Akshay Bhardwaj — who last helmed Whisky Samba in the neighbouring Sector 43 and has also had an internship stint at world-famous Noma in Copengahen — steers the kitchen, offering, as he says, “a progressive take on world cuisine”. It is completely different from Unplugged Courtyard in Connaught Place, which serves more of north Indian and continental food.

We started our sojourn with the quintessential Palak Patta and Kurkure ki Chaat, served with sweet yoghurt and pomegranate. It looked nice and colourful, and was done well too (how wrong can you go with the typical Delhi street delicacy!). The main course had another north Indian staple — Stuffed Paneer and Cheese Khurchan Kulcha and Anjeer ki Chutney. While it was interesting to have both paneer and cheese coming together as kulcha filling, the fig chutney added an extra edge to the dish. There is also a non-veg variant here, the Stuffed Duck Kulcha with Apricot Chutney.

While the menu has been curated from all parts of the world — placing Chimi Changa Rolls next to Amritsari Fish Achari Tartare, and Chipotle Chicken Skewers vying for space next to Tandoori South Indian Spiced Prawns with Pancakes, the underlining factor is “comfort food”. The dessert section is rich too (pun intended) — with the likes of French toast with Ice cream in a Banana Cake, and Churros with Chocolate Sauce, a potent dose of decadent comfort.

Even as it’s wonderful to sit out in the open and soak in the winter sun, the terrace space can be a little slow in terms of service and food can become cold — so if one is looking for a quick hot meal, it may be ideal to occupy a ground-floor restaurant table. Or else, wait for them to up their game.

Advertising

Address: Phase II, Udyog Vihar,

Sector 20, Gurgaon

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 plus taxes