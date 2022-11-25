scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Welcome winter with this warm bowl of vegan soup from Courteney Cox’s kitchen

The actor took to social media to share how you can make vegan zucchini leek soup with a few simple ingredients

courteney cox recipeCourteney's recipes are sure to tickle your taste buds (Source: Courteney Cox/Instagram)

Courteney Cox, who essayed the role of Monica in the superhit sitcom FRIENDS, seems to have taken a leaf or two out of her iconic character. She not just played a much-loved cook on the show but also enjoys dishing out some interesting recipes off-screen. Her Instagram feed, filled with an array of different dishes, is proof of the same. With the winter season making its presence felt, Courteney has a rather filling and comforting recipe for everyone.

Recently, the actor took to social media to share how you can make vegan zucchini leek soup. “Mmmmm soup,” Courteney captioned the recipe. Take a look.

 

Ingredients

*4 large zucchini
*1 1/2 cups of cashews
*8 cups of veggie broth
*2 leeks
*Olive oil
*Salt
*White pepper (black fine, too)
*Chilli flakes (Optional)
*3-5 garlic cloves

Method

*Before you start, soak 1 and a 1/2 cups of cashews in filtered water for one hour.
*Take a pan and add olive oil to it.
*Add a generous pinch of salt and garlic cloves to the oil.
*Take thinly sliced leeks and sauté them until they soften – for about five to 10 minutes.
*Slice zucchini into round shapes and add to leeks.
*Add some more salt and a teaspoon of pepper. You can also add a pinch of chilli flakes.
*To this mixture, add eight cups of vegetable broth.
*Now, add the soaked cashews.
*Bring to a boil and then cover with a lid.
*Brind down to a simmer for about 45 minutes.
*Add to a blender (or use a hand blender) to puree.

If you are not a vegan, you can also add grated pecorino (a hard, salty Italian cheese) on top, she suggested.

Would you try this delicious and warm soup this winter season?

