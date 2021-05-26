Courteney Cox prepares chicken curry, shares recipe with fans

Chicken curry is quite popular in India, and the actor recently prepared her own. (Photo: Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial)

Courteney Cox’s Instagram features recipes on the regular. The actor, who is reprising her role as Monica Geller in the hit television sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently shared another recipe which is quite a staple in India: chicken curry. And we cannot quite tell if all these years later, she still channels a little bit of Monica (a chef on the show) in real life.

Cox detailed the process in an Instagram reel, saying that it is a “little complicated” to prepare chicken curry, but “we got this”.

In the caption, she shared the entire recipe:

Ingredients

•1 lb – Chicken tenders cut into small cubes

•1 small – Onion, chopped

•½ tsp – Chopped serrano chili (optional)

•1 tsp – Unsalted curry powder

•Salt to taste

•1-2 cups – Curry sauce (recipe below)

•½ tbsp – Chopped green onion

•½ tbsp – Chopped cilantro

Method

1. Heat a medium-size frying pan over med-hi heat. Spray with coconut oil, sauté onion, and serrano chili.

2. Add chicken, curry powder, and salt. Sauté until chicken is slightly brown on outside, but not cooked through.

3. Add curry sauce and reduce heat to simmer. Cover and simmer for 5-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

4. Top with chopped cilantro and onion.

Ingredients for curry sauce

•½ – Brown onion

•1 clove – Garlic

•1 tbsp – Ginger

•½ – Serrano chili (stem and seeds removed)

•1-2 tbsp – Unsalted curry powder

•1 box – Organic chicken stock

•1 cup – Chopped cauliflower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Method

1. Place the onion, garlic, ginger and chili in a food processor and blend until you have a paste.

2. Heat a medium-size stockpot over med-hi heat. Add paste and 1-2 tbsp broth to sauté paste until it starts to brown. Add more chicken stock little by little if the paste is browning too fast or starting to burn.

3. Once the paste is cooked, add the curry powder and another splash of chicken stock. Cook for another minute, stirring the mixture so it doesn’t burn.

4. Add the rest of the chicken stock and the cauliflower. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or so, until the cauliflower is tender.

5. Transfer to a blender and puree until the sauce is smooth. Always start the blender on lowest speed when you are blending hot food, otherwise it will explode all over the kitchen. You can add water or more broth if the sauce is too thick.

6. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding salt or coconut milk for sweetness.

“Serve over cauliflower or basmati rice,” the actor wrote.

Would you like to try this recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle