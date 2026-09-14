Couple eats a piece of their wedding cake 1 year later; Internet is horrified

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A Canada-based food influencer couple recently shared an Instagram reel about freezing a piece of their wedding cake and eating it a year later on their anniversary. “So our wedding cake was so good that we wanted to relive that taste on our anniversary one year later and froze it,” the couple shared while taking a piece of the cake wrapped in foil and apparently frozen in the refrigerator.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
While the couple didn’t reveal more details, they shared, “It’s still soft. If you are getting married this year, do it”.
Many users expressed their shock in the comments section. “Are you guys serious??? R u guys ok??? Why not order the same flavor for the anniversary???, while another expressed, “How can they eat it after 1 year”.
Yet another wrote, “It’s gonna be a trend, right?????”
Responding to criticism, the couple shared in the comments, “We’re fine lol it’s a tradition that some people do, and we froze it and sealed it properly but also checked before we ate”.
Intrigued, we reached out to an expert to understand the dos and don’ts.
Dr Sujit Nair, consultant, medical gastroenterology, hepatology and endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said it depends entirely on how it was stored and what the cake contains. “Freezing does not make food immune to spoilage or eliminate every food-safety concern,” said Dr Nair.
Over time, the quality of the cake changes considerably. “Moisture can alter its texture, fats can develop rancid flavours, and poor packaging can allow contamination or freezer burn. Cakes containing cream, custard, fresh fruit or other perishable fillings are particularly unsuitable for extremely long storage unless they have been handled and preserved under appropriate conditions,” remarked Dr Nair.
Yes, particularly if the cake has been improperly stored or contaminated. “Depending on the contaminant, a person could develop nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps or diarrhoea. People often use smell and appearance as safety checks, but these are not reliable indicators on their own,” said Dr Nair.
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Preserve the memory rather than necessarily preserving the original cake for a year. “If the tradition involves saving cake, it should be wrapped and stored promptly under appropriate freezing conditions, with minimal exposure to air and contamination. Even then, the storage period and ingredients matter. A safer option is to recreate a small version of the original cake on the anniversary it gives you the same emotional ritual without taking an unnecessary food-safety risk,” said Dr Nair.
Don’t rely on nostalgia as a food-safety test. If you are unsure about how the cake was stored, how long it was kept or whether its temperature was maintained safely, it is better not to eat it. “One sentimental bite is simply not worth a bout of food poisoning,” said Dr Nair.