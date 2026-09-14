Couple eats a piece of their wedding cake 1 year later; Internet is horrified

A Canada-based food influencer couple recently shared an Instagram reel about freezing a piece of their wedding cake and eating it a year later on their anniversary. “So our wedding cake was so good that we wanted to relive that taste on our anniversary one year later and froze it,” the couple shared while taking a piece of the cake wrapped in foil and apparently frozen in the refrigerator.

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While the couple didn’t reveal more details, they shared, “It’s still soft. If you are getting married this year, do it”.