Things you can stock up on during the Covid-19 outbreak

Rumours about that essential supplies are going to get cut off, thanks to social media updates that have surfaced from Australia and the US. The state of panic due to the coronavirus outbreak which began in Wuhan, China has created havoc in the market as well among people. Thankfully, there are fewer reports of excessive hoarding here. However, during such a pandemic outbreak, it’s advisable to avoid any unnecessary outings be it for work or personal reasons.

In that case, one needs to shop smartly and choose non-perishable food items, things that would last for over a month and avoid things that are short in supply so that everyone can grab some. We have curated a list of versatile food items that you can include in your grocery list.

Pasta

It’s nice to have both long thin pasta or spaghetti to go with hot and sour soup and short fusilli pasta for wholesome veggie pasta. Pasta prepared with multiple greens and beans, can work as a one-pot meal and also keep you full throughout the day. And the best thing is it tastes better the next day so make a large portion of it and store in the refrigerator to relish when you have random cravings.

Rice and lentils

Indian kitchens have rice and lentils as a constant, but if you are someone who doesn’t like to go overboard with storage, then at least buy a couple of kgs extra so that you don’t have to venture out in times of crisis.

Beans

Home-cooked beans taste better than canned ones or half-cooked ones as they are preserved and might not be as healthy. And during these Covid-19 times, if the markets get shut around your locality fresh vegetables can be easily replaced by beans. Store it as a backup for the main course.

Eggs

Right from breakfasts to curries, eggs can come handy when you can’t go out to buy fresh greens for your meal. It is loaded with essential nutrients so you don’t compromise on the health quotient as well.

Common vegetables

Garlic, ginger, chilli, onion, potatoes stay edible for more than three weeks if not more. And they add a punch of flavour to any simple recipe so make sure you have them in your pantry.

Dry herbs and spices

spice box. (Source: File Photo)

Indian food is incomplete without its flavourful spices. But this time don’t go for small packs rather store them as self-isolation would make you eat more and it is not safe to run to the nearest store every time there is a shortage.

Peanut butter and spreads

In times of such pandemic outbreak, if the positive cases surge you might have to stay indoors just like people in Wuhan had to during the lockdown. However, there is no need to panic but to be safe, these spreads can be consumed with all kinds of bread or wraps for quick meals.

