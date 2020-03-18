Coronavirus outbreak: This bakery is selling ‘quarantine cakes’ with safety messages

A bakery is selling “quarantinre cakes”. (Source: butter_and/Instagram) A bakery is selling “quarantinre cakes”. (Source: butter_and/Instagram)

With businesses taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, a bakery has now started selling “quarantine cakes” to stay afloat.

Butter&, a bakery in San Francisco catering to weddings and big-number birthdays, is now delivering small cakes that serve one or two people, for USD 50 (Rs 3700) each. The cakes have messages like “wash your hands” and “don’t touch you face” written on top. Flavours include hazelnut and chocolate, matcha and strawberry, and salted caramel and chocolate.

Take a look:

“The only way we survive is by creating value for our clients in a new way for the current day. People can send them to each other, even if they can’t eat them together. In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it,” founder Amanda Nguyen was quoted as saying by People.

“To our clients, thank you for supporting us and showing love by way of quarantine cakes in these strange times. A lot of folks in the food industry are fighting hard to survive, and they are being more creative than ever,” the bakery wrote in an Instagram post.

Nguyen is now encouraging other bakeries to create their versions of quarantine cakes to keep their businesses going.

