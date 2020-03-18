Coronavirus outbreak: This bakery is selling ‘quarantine cakes’ with safety messages

With businesses taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, a bakery has now started selling “quarantine cakes” to stay afloat.
Butter&, a bakery in San Francisco catering to weddings and big-number birthdays, is now delivering small cakes that serve one or two people, for USD 50 (Rs 3700) each. The cakes have messages like “wash your hands” and “don’t touch you face” written on top. Flavours include hazelnut and chocolate, matcha and strawberry, and salted caramel and chocolate.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
We are continually floored by your support and generosity. This virus is ugly but I have seen so much humanity and kindness the past couple days. “Pretend You’re an Introvert” is even more true in light of SF’s lockdown. We’re still making these quarantine cakes and we’ll keep spreading CDC-approved messaging around the city as long as it’s allowed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for keeping us going ❤️ #butterand #quarantinecakes
View this post on Instagram
WE WILL REMAIN OPEN to serve our community in light of the mayor’s recent statement that food business can keep running pickup and delivery services. 🎂 🚗 We’ll continue to monitor and adhere to what the authorities recommend. We are in the business of love and joy — we all need it more than ever these days!!! . To our clients, thank you for supporting us and showing love by way of quarantine cakes in these strange times. A lot of folks in the food industry are fighting hard to survive, and they are being more creative than ever. @7x7bayarea has created a list of a few who are pivoting their offerings to meet the times. Don’t forget to support your favorite restaurants via pickup or delivery if they offer it. Be wise and be kind. . To our fellow cake makers, many have been asking, and YES! PLEASE feel free to offer quarantine cakes in your communities if it’s allowed! They have been a huge help in keeping us running and we hope they can help you, too. . To our fellow small business friends, please tag us in any posts about how you’re adapting and creating value for your community right now. I will share to our amazing followers in the hopes they show up for you, too. If you’re shut down as a food business, folks are working on petitions for relief, and looking for more signatures. Comment below and I’ll follow up. ❤️ #butterand #quarantinecakes
“The only way we survive is by creating value for our clients in a new way for the current day. People can send them to each other, even if they can’t eat them together. In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it,” founder Amanda Nguyen was quoted as saying by People.
“To our clients, thank you for supporting us and showing love by way of quarantine cakes in these strange times. A lot of folks in the food industry are fighting hard to survive, and they are being more creative than ever,” the bakery wrote in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re wondering how you can support a small local business during this scary time AND put some love into the world, SEND SOMEONE A BUTTER& QUARANTINE CAKE. And share about it on IG. ❤️ To keep our business running, we’re doing something new: smaller, more affordable cakes that are perfect for 1-2 people. People can send them to each other, even if they can’t eat them together. In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it. And listening to what the CDC says. We’re providing complimentary advice from the CDC on top of these cakes as a public service: “Wash Your Hands”, “Don’t Touch Your Face”, “Pretend You’re an Introvert”. Stay safe, fam! We’re all in this together! #butterand #quarantinecakes . For those looking for a longer read and some #realtalk, scroll on. This is from our google doc titled Project #Coronoyadont (lol) spelling out our plan on how to survive COVID-19. . THE CURRENT SITUATION — This virus is very bad for business as people stop gathering. Revenue is down 65% and we have 1.5 months of runway before we close permanently (other businesses have as little as 3 weeks). The only way we survive is by creating value for our clients in a new way for the current day. Establishments like @lordstanley_sf offering their Michelin starred meals for pickup are so inspiring. Birthdays are still happening! And everyone still needs joy, love, and connection — even if it’s in a smaller setting. . THE GOALS — Remember who this business serves: the team that drives it, and the clients who power it. Cutting hours is the last resort. Lower variable costs where possible (except for salaries) and create new value for clients. Encourage responsible consumer behavior. It’s our civic duty to slow the spread. . THE SOLUTION — Small-serving Quarantine Cakes that friends and loved ones can send to each other, even if they can’t be together. Parties are being canceled, but celebrations are still happening in smaller groups. Butter& has never tried to serve these occasions, since our niche was milestone (weddings, 50th birthdays). But this is where our clients are and we’ll meet them there.
Nguyen is now encouraging other bakeries to create their versions of quarantine cakes to keep their businesses going.
