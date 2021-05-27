Covid care recipe: Why moong dal soup is good for you

The pandemic has made everyone acutely aware of the need to keep fit and boost immunity. However, it is important to know that immunity cannot be improved in a day or two. It is instead a process that requires one to exercise and eat nutritious food regularly. Simple home-cooked meals are one of the best ways to do that. This is especially important if you have tested positive for Covid, and one of the best options is to make is moong dal soup, said celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

She added that it is also good for people recovering from dehydration and even flu. “Moong dal is highly valued in Ayurveda and considered the best lentil to nourish the human body. It has antioxidants that help fight infections,” Ganeriwal said.

Why moong dal soup?

* Moong dal is considered the most nourishing and easiest-to-digest foods in Ayurveda.

* Provides high-value protein that is also light on the digestive system.

* Aids recovery and healing.

She also wrote, “If you have symptoms or have tested positive, the first week is generally marked by flu-like symptoms like fever, fatigue, body ache, poor appetite, low energy, and nausea. In this situation, it is best to eat meals that are light on the system yet nourishing at this time.”

Ingredients:

¼ cup – Moong dal

2 cups – Water

1 tbsp – Ghee

½ tbsp – Jeera

½ tbsp – Grated ginger

½ cup – Chopped veggies (carrot, lauki, pumpkin)

¼ tbsp – Pepper

Pinch of Ginger powder

Pinch of Ajwain

Pinch of Amchur powder

Salt to taste

Handful of Kasuri Methi to garnish

Method:

* Soak ¼th cup of moong dal for at least 30 minutes. Give the dal a good rinse.

* Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pressure cooker. Saute ½ tbsp jeera and ½ tbsp freshly grated ginger in it.

* Add moong dal and roast for few minutes.

* Add ½ cup chopped veggies and cook for 2 minutes.

* Add 2 cups water and cook on medium flame for 1-2 whistles.

* When cooked, add ¼ tbsp pepper powder, dry ginger powder (a pinch), ajwain (a pinch), amchur (a pinch), and salt.

* Mash the dal using the back of the spoon, let the soup come to a boil, and finally add some kasuri methi.

* Serve hot.

Would you try this?