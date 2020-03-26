Follow Us:
Thursday, March 26, 2020
COVID19

Culinary world mourns the demise of chef Floyd Cardoz

Earlier this month, Cardoz was in Mumbai to celebrate the fifth anniversary of TBC and on March 5, launched The Bombay Sweet Shop, a modern take on Indian mithai.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2020 2:10:37 pm
Floyd Cardoz, Floyd Cardoz death, v death coronavirus, Floyd Cardoz chef, who was Floyd Cardoz, coronavirus death, coronavirus death china italy india, indian express news Chef Floyd Cardoz had posted on Instagram about his health just a few days ago. (Source: Instagram)

The man behind the success of popular The Bombay Canteen (TBC), chef Floyd Cardoz passed away on Wednesday. After testing positive for coronavirus a week ago, the Indian origin chef and restaurateur breathed his last in New Jersey on Wednesday.

His demise came as a shock as Cardoz had posted on Instagram about his health just a few days ago. As the news broke online, chefs across the world poured memories on their social media accounts, with almost everyone currently practising self-isolation.

 

“He was the first flag-bearer of New Indian Cuisine in America, bringing dishes apart from chicken tikka masala, chaat and the regular curry. He introduced other Indian snacks and South Indian and Goan curries,” chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent told IndianExpress.

Earlier this month, Cardoz was in Mumbai to celebrate the fifth anniversary of TBC and on March 5, launched The Bombay Sweet Shop, a modern take on Indian mithai. He left the city for New York on March 8. On March 17, Cardoz posted on Instagram that he had checked himself into the Mountainside Medical Centre after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cardoz blazed the trail in the ‘90s, when he began his career in the US under the great late Gray Kunz at Lespinasse, NYC, graduating quickly from chef de partie to chef de cuisine. Though the Michelin Star eluded him, he was among the few Indian chefs to have made a mark on the global culinary scene, besides Gaggan Anand, Suvir Saran and Srijith Gopinath.

