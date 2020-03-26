Culinary world mourns the demise of chef Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz had posted on Instagram about his health just a few days ago. (Source: Instagram) Chef Floyd Cardoz had posted on Instagram about his health just a few days ago. (Source: Instagram)

The man behind the success of popular The Bombay Canteen (TBC), chef Floyd Cardoz passed away on Wednesday. After testing positive for coronavirus a week ago, the Indian origin chef and restaurateur breathed his last in New Jersey on Wednesday.

His demise came as a shock as Cardoz had posted on Instagram about his health just a few days ago. As the news broke online, chefs across the world poured memories on their social media accounts, with almost everyone currently practising self-isolation.

Floyd. You were a gem. You were an amazing human and chef. You were a father and husband full of love and grace. I am so sorry. I love you. Rest in Peace my friend. #floydcardoz — Hugh Acheson (@HughAcheson) March 25, 2020

Deeply upset to hear this news. It was an honor to know Floyd. He was a kind, ground breaking chef who paved the way for so many South Asians. I remember saving up money to eat at Tabla in college. I will miss his fierce passion and determination. https://t.co/ToBCLceFiW — Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) March 25, 2020

The culinary world lost a wonderful person today. In the words of @dhmeyer, “He never once lost his sense of love for those he’d worked with, mentored and mattered to.” Floyd Cardoz, 59, Dies; Gave American Fine Dining an Indian Flavor https://t.co/PeMJPrZIgh — Thomas Keller (@Chef_Keller) March 25, 2020

So devastated to hear Floyd Cardoz passed away. He embodied everything a great chef should be. A leader in and out of the kitchen who treated everyone with respect regardless of their position and cared deeply about the community, and so generous with his time and knowledge.👊 👊 — J. Kenji López-Alt (@kenjilopezalt) March 25, 2020

@floydcardoz RIP

A pioneer & brilliant chef who showcased Indian food to the world.

shocked to say the least & my heart goes out to his family.

The heavens are fortunate & I can only imagine the wonderful feast he would make there

U will always be the ‘Modern Indian Chef’ for me pic.twitter.com/oqqRgdYrns — Vineet Bhatia (@Vineet_Bhatia) March 25, 2020

I don’t want to believe this Coronavirus: Chef Floyd Cardoz, co-owner of Bombay Canteen, dies of Covid-19 in New York City https://t.co/4wqWaYcA0a — Dave Chang (@davidchang) March 25, 2020

“He was the first flag-bearer of New Indian Cuisine in America, bringing dishes apart from chicken tikka masala, chaat and the regular curry. He introduced other Indian snacks and South Indian and Goan curries,” chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent told IndianExpress.

Earlier this month, Cardoz was in Mumbai to celebrate the fifth anniversary of TBC and on March 5, launched The Bombay Sweet Shop, a modern take on Indian mithai. He left the city for New York on March 8. On March 17, Cardoz posted on Instagram that he had checked himself into the Mountainside Medical Centre after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cardoz blazed the trail in the ‘90s, when he began his career in the US under the great late Gray Kunz at Lespinasse, NYC, graduating quickly from chef de partie to chef de cuisine. Though the Michelin Star eluded him, he was among the few Indian chefs to have made a mark on the global culinary scene, besides Gaggan Anand, Suvir Saran and Srijith Gopinath.

