IPL special recipe: Turn cornflakes into this yummy evening snack today

Most of us struggle to finish leftovers, isn’t it? We keep thinking about ways to turn it into something interesting for the next meal. But a few simple tweaks can give leftover food a delicious makeover, and that is what we have for you today. So if you have some leftover cornflakes handy, how about turning it into a nutritious snack that will satiate those evening hunger pangs. Nutritious food doesn’t have to be boring. Here’s proof.

Recently chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic shared the easy recipe ‘Cornflakes Bhel’ along with a 3-in-1 chutney.

Take a look.

Ingredients

For chutney

2 spoons – Water

2 spoons – Jaggery

1 spoon – Tamarind pulp

1 clove – Garlic

Salt or black salt

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

For bhel

1 cup – Cornflakes bhel or whatever is left

2 tsp – Oil

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ cup – Peanuts

Salt

Boiled aloo, chopped

Raw mangoes, chopped

Tomatoes, chopped

Onion, chopped

Green chillies, chopped

Coriander leaves’ stems for flavour

fresh coriander leaves and mint leaves

Method

For chutney

*Heat up 2 spoons each of water and jaggery.

*Once the jaggery melts; add 1 spoon tamarind pulp. Note: You need to just soak imli in hot water and then squeeze it to make pulp.

*Keep cooking as the chutney should be thick.

*Add 1 clove garlic, some salt or black salt, red chilli powder and cook.

*Let chutney thicken as you don’t want cornflakes bhel to get soggy.

*Once it cooks and reduces slightly, remove the garlic clove.

*Let the chutney cool down on the side.

For bhel

*In a pan, add two teaspoons of oil and half teaspoon red chilli powder.

*Roast peanuts in the oil to get masala peanuts. Add some salt and cook until the raw smell goes away. Once fried, take them out.

*Now in the leftover oil; toss cornflakes so that they get a bit crispy and also get flavoured with salt and red chilli powder.

*Let cornflakes cool down a little.

*Then mix masala peanuts, add boiled aloo, raw mangoes, chopped tomatoes and onions. Add green chillies. Add stems of coriander leaves for flavour along with fresh coriander and mint leaves.

*Add two-three spoons of chutney. Mix everything. Add little sev and your cornflakes bhel is ready.

Would you like to try?

