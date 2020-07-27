Breakfast recipe: Begin your day with delicious corn pancakes

Try this easy pancake recipe for breakfast today. (Source: thebriskkitchen/Instagram) Try this easy pancake recipe for breakfast today. (Source: thebriskkitchen/Instagram)

How about starting the week on a healthy and delicious note? And if you are willing to experiment a bit, we have the perfect recipe for you. So get all set to give your taste buds a treat with corn pancakes!

Take a look at this interesting recipe from thebriskkitchen.

Ingredients

150g – Half boiled corns

200 ml – Water

4 tbsp – Coriander leaves

8-10 – Curry leaves

2 – Green chillies, chopped

1 tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Cooking oil

Chopped coriander

Method

*In a blender, add half boiled corns, water, coriander leaves, curry leaves, chopped green chilli and salt. Blend.

*Transfer to a bowl and add red chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix well.

*In a pan, add cooking oil.

*Take a spoonful of batter and spread it on the pan in a circular motion.

*Cook until golden brown and enjoy!

