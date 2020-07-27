Breakfast recipe: Begin your day with delicious corn pancakes

How about starting the week on a healthy and delicious note? And if you are willing to experiment a bit, we have the perfect recipe for you. So get all set to give your taste buds a treat with corn pancakes!
Take a look at this interesting recipe from thebriskkitchen.
Ingredients
150g – Half boiled corns
200 ml – Water
4 tbsp – Coriander leaves
8-10 – Curry leaves
2 – Green chillies, chopped
1 tsp – Salt
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
½ tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Cooking oil
Chopped coriander
Method
*In a blender, add half boiled corns, water, coriander leaves, curry leaves, chopped green chilli and salt. Blend.
*Transfer to a bowl and add red chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix well.
*In a pan, add cooking oil.
*Take a spoonful of batter and spread it on the pan in a circular motion.
*Cook until golden brown and enjoy!
