Monday, July 27, 2020
Breakfast recipe: Begin your day with delicious corn pancakes

Make this easy recipe for a power-packed start to your day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2020 9:10:47 am
Try this easy pancake recipe for breakfast today.

How about starting the week on a healthy and delicious note? And if you are willing to experiment a bit, we have the perfect recipe for you. So get all set to give your taste buds a treat with corn pancakes!

Take a look at this interesting recipe from thebriskkitchen.

Ingredients

150g – Half boiled corns
200 ml – Water
4 tbsp – Coriander leaves
8-10 – Curry leaves
2 – Green chillies, chopped
1 tsp – Salt
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
½ tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Cooking oil
Chopped coriander

Method

*In a blender, add half boiled corns, water, coriander leaves, curry leaves, chopped green chilli and salt. Blend.
*Transfer to a bowl and add red chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix well.
*In a pan, add cooking oil.
*Take a spoonful of batter and spread it on the pan in a circular motion.
*Cook until golden brown and enjoy!

