Corn hair is being called a kidney remedy: What science actually says

Yoga and wellness coach Radhesa recently discussed the purported health benefits of corn hair, also known as corn silk, particularly for the kidneys and urinary system. In a video, she said, “This is a medicine for the kidneys, liver, bladder… This is a kind of diuretic to increase the flow of urine.”

“Bhutta khane ke baad uske baal (corn silk) ko kabhi bhi aise hi mat phenko! 🌽👀 Iske peeche ek interesting reason hai jo shayad aapko pata na ho. (Never throw away the corn silk after eating corn. There’s an interesting reason behind it that you may not know,” she captioned her Instagram post.

She went on to claim that corn hair could benefit people with kidney stones, recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and blood sugar concerns. Sharing how she used it at home, Radhesa said she would boil about 250 ml of water with a little dried corn hair for five minutes, strain it and drink the liquid.

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But does corn silk water actually support kidney health, prevent kidney stones or help with urinary problems? Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, explains what we know — and where the claims go too far.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can corn hair really increase urine flow and support kidney health?

According to Malhotra, corn silk does have diuretic properties, meaning it can increase urine output. This is relevant to fluid balance and may explain why it is traditionally used for urinary health.

“Corn hair is a diuretic that increases urine output, and that mechanism is what drives reduced UTI risk,” Malhotra says.

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She adds that some compounds in corn silk may also inhibit the ACE pathway, which several blood-pressure medications target, potentially giving it a modest blood-pressure-lowering effect. It also has measurable antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity that may be relevant to kidney tissue.

However, this does not mean corn silk can treat kidney disease.

“We should understand that ‘supports kidney function’ through mild diuresis is not the same claim as ‘reverses kidney disease’,” Malhotra says. “The human outcome trials proving this don’t exist yet.”

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Can corn hair water help with kidney stones?

Malhotra says corn silk may help reduce the likelihood of new stones forming because increased urine flow can reduce mineral and sediment concentration in the urinary system.

“It helps prevent new stones. It does not dissolve existing ones,” she says.

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The basic principle is similar to why adequate water intake is important for people prone to kidney stones: greater urine volume helps dilute substances that can contribute to stone formation.

“Water remains the real prevention tool; more fluid volume dilutes urine and cuts mineral concentration,” Malhotra explains. “Corn silk tea is a good-tasting way to hit that fluid target, not a substitute for it.”

So, if someone already has a kidney stone, drinking corn silk water should not be viewed as a treatment to make the stone disappear. “If you’re actively passing a stone, this isn’t your intervention,” Malhotra says. The right approach depends on factors such as the stone’s size and location, which determine whether it can pass naturally or requires medical intervention.

What about recurrent UTIs?

Malhotra notes that the diuretic effect is one reason corn silk may potentially help reduce UTI risk, but recurrent infections require medical evaluation. Symptoms such as burning while urinating, frequent urination, fever, blood in the urine or pain should not simply be managed with herbal drinks. Corn silk water should therefore not replace antibiotics or other treatment prescribed for a confirmed bacterial UTI.

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Is corn silk water safe to drink regularly?

“One thing to watch is potassium,” Malhotra says. Corn silk can lower blood potassium, and this becomes particularly relevant when someone is already taking a prescription diuretic.

“If you’re taking a prescription diuretic, corn silk amplifies that effect,” she says.

People with reduced kidney function should also avoid using corn silk without medical advice because their ability to regulate potassium may already be impaired.

Malhotra also advises pregnant women to stick to food-level amounts, as concentrated doses may potentially stimulate uterine contractions. People with a corn allergy should avoid it altogether.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.