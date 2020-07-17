Snack on this Indore special Bhutte ki Kees

Here’s how to make the flavoursome Bhutte ki Kees. (Source: Chef Ajay Chopra/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s how to make the flavoursome Bhutte ki Kees. (Source: Chef Ajay Chopra/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There is no denying that bhutta or corn makes for an amazing teatime snack during the monsoon season. While there are many ways in which you can enjoy corn, here is a special street-style recipe from Indore that you are sure to love. So try this recipe from Chef Ajay Chopra and bring some Indori flavours right at your home.

Bhutte ki Kees

Ingredients

Corn, grated

Raw mango, grated

Mustard seeds

Fennel seeds

Cloves

Curry leaves

Green chillies

Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Chilly powder

1 cup – Milk

Sugar

Indore Special Jeeravan Masala

Garnish

Raw mango, coconut and coriander

Method

*Heat oil. Add mustard seeds, fennel seeds and cloves. Allow to crackle. Add curry leaves and green chillies.

*Add turmeric powder, salt to taste, and mix.

*Add grated corn and raw mango mixture in 50:50 ratio. Add chilly powder. Let it simmer on medium heat for a while. Close with a lid and cook.

*Add milk and keep stirring until it dries. Add Indore Special Jeeravan Masala. Serve hot garnished with raw mango, coconut and coriander.

