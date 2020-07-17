Snack on this Indore special Bhutte ki Kees

There is no denying that bhutta or corn makes for an amazing teatime snack during the monsoon season. While there are many ways in which you can enjoy corn, here is a special street-style recipe from Indore that you are sure to love. So try this recipe from Chef Ajay Chopra and bring some Indori flavours right at your home.
Bhutte ki Kees
Ingredients
Corn, grated
Raw mango, grated
Mustard seeds
Fennel seeds
Cloves
Curry leaves
Green chillies
Turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Chilly powder
1 cup – Milk
Sugar
Indore Special Jeeravan Masala
Garnish
Raw mango, coconut and coriander
Method
*Heat oil. Add mustard seeds, fennel seeds and cloves. Allow to crackle. Add curry leaves and green chillies.
*Add turmeric powder, salt to taste, and mix.
*Add grated corn and raw mango mixture in 50:50 ratio. Add chilly powder. Let it simmer on medium heat for a while. Close with a lid and cook.
*Add milk and keep stirring until it dries. Add Indore Special Jeeravan Masala. Serve hot garnished with raw mango, coconut and coriander.
