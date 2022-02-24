‘Crime against humanity’: Coriander-flavoured sundae leaves netizens baffled

Ice cream are, safe to say, one of the most loved desserts across the world, serving as the perfect solution to all our sugar cravings. Available in countless flavours and varieties, there’s something for every tastebud when it comes to choosing ice creams. However, time and again, we come across certain flavours that not only baffle us, but also leave us unimpressed with their sheer absurdness.

One such example is the coriander ice cream or cilantro sundae special, recently launched by McDonald’s China as a limited-edition item.

The image shows McDonald’s classic McFlurry sundae with vanilla ice cream, coriander sauce and a topping of crispy coriander flakes. Costing 6.6 yuan or about $1.05 USD, this ice cream is available only till February 25.

As expected, this new and vividly experimental flavour was met with mixed reactions on the internet, with netizens calling it a “crime against humanity”.

“I’m reporting this for violent and graphic content,” a user wrote.

Eww no! Coriander shouldn’t be added to anything, especially ice cream! 🤢 https://t.co/zqun5we65l — Starios (semi ia)🩸 (@Starios5) February 22, 2022

Another user commented: “Why, on God’s green earth, would you want to eat a coriander ice cream?”

A few people went on to try the coriander ice cream and here’s what they had to say.

I bought one，pretty good. But it is more like lime&mint but not Cilantro

买了一个尝尝，挺好吃。但是更像是青柠加薄荷而不是香菜😂 pic.twitter.com/9zRZKbw21w — 冰棒 (@icepervocaloid) February 22, 2022

“The new coriander flavour ice cream tastes nothing like coriander tbh,” a user, who tried this ice cream, wrote.

