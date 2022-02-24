scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
‘Crime against humanity’: Coriander-flavoured sundae leaves netizens baffled

Recently launched by McDonald's China as a limited-edition item, the sundae has vanilla ice cream, coriander sauce, and a topping of crispy coriander flakes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
February 24, 2022 6:20:30 pm
coriander ice creamMcDonald's China launched this ice cream as limited edition item. (Source: McDonald's China/Instagram)

Ice cream are, safe to say, one of the most loved desserts across the world, serving as the perfect solution to all our sugar cravings. Available in countless flavours and varieties, there’s something for every tastebud when it comes to choosing ice creams. However, time and again, we come across certain flavours that not only baffle us, but also leave us unimpressed with their sheer absurdness.

One such example is the coriander ice cream or cilantro sundae special, recently launched by McDonald’s China as a limited-edition item.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McDonald’s China (@mcdonalds.china) 

The image shows McDonald’s classic McFlurry sundae with vanilla ice cream, coriander sauce and a topping of crispy coriander flakes. Costing 6.6 yuan or about $1.05 USD, this ice cream is available only till February 25.

ALSO READ |When Jennifer Aniston ate the same kind of salad for 10 years while filming ‘FRIENDS’

As expected, this new and vividly experimental flavour was met with mixed reactions on the internet, with netizens calling it a “crime against humanity”.

“I’m reporting this for violent and graphic content,” a user wrote.

Another user commented: “Why, on God’s green earth, would you want to eat a coriander ice cream?”

ALSO READ |Three tips to make the perfect dosa batter at home

A few people went on to try the coriander ice cream and here’s what they had to say.

“The new coriander flavour ice cream tastes nothing like coriander tbh,” a user, who tried this ice cream, wrote.

