Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Try out this ‘cookie butter recipe’ with a twist!

One can use any biscuit of their choice to make this easy homemade cookie butter

Chai cookie butter recipeTry out this easy chai cookie butter recipe (Source: Saloni Kukreja/ Instagram)

A dash of creamy cookie butter on your sandwich will make it taste like heaven. One can pair it up with a plethora of food items. But why buy it from the market when you can make this super easy ‘cookie butter’ at home with a twist? Try out this ‘Chai Cookie Butter’ recipe by Saloni Kukreja.

“I’ve used Parle-G biscuits but you can use any biscuits you’d like, you can use chai or regular milk and water. Here’s how you can make this at home,” she captioned the post.

Ingredients

*100g Parle-G biscuits

*Half cup water

*Half cup milk (any milk of your choice)

*One tablespoon sugar

*One tablespoon chai masala

*One tablespoon chai

*Two tablespoons of salted butter or coconut oil (will impart a coconutty flavor)

*Two tablespoons oil (add more oil for a runnier consistency)

Recipe

* Start by making the chai, add the milk, water, sugar, chai, and chai masala, boil, and strain.
* Heat the chai in a pot.
* Add the Parle-G biscuits and cook on low flame until the mixture forms a thick paste.
* Transfer the mixture to a blender.
* Add the oil and butter and blend until you get a smooth consistency.
* Store in a container, cover with plastic wrap, and enjoy.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 19:10 IST
