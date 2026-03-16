“How do you control type 2 diabetes with diet?” That’s the question a Quora user asked, and to get informed insight, we reached out to Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who said: “Type 2 diabetes is largely caused by insulin resistance, and diet has a major impact on controlling it. In many people recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, particularly those who are overweight or have mild blood glucose levels, changes in diet can greatly improve glucose levels, and in some people, can even delay or reduce the need for medication.”

Noting that “controlling” diabetes does not always mean “curing” it, he stressed, “Diabetes is a metabolic disease, and controlling it involves many variables, including the duration of time a person has been diabetic, the insulin reserve of the pancreas, body weight, level of exercise, sleep, and stress level.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What type of diet actually helps?

Generally, there is no such thing as a “diabetes diet”, emphasised Dr Ghody, adding that some general principles, however, seem to work well. “It is recommended that meals consist of high-fibre foods such as vegetables, whole grains, lentils, and nuts. It is recommended that refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, polished rice, and sweets, be limited because they can lead to rapid increases in blood glucose levels. It is recommended that protein should always be included with meals because this helps to slow down glucose absorption.”

It is recommended that meals not be too large and that there not be a heavy dinner too late at night, because this can affect fasting blood glucose levels. “It is not recommended that crash diets should be followed because this would affect glucose control,” said Dr Ghody.

Are there any tips? (Photo: AI Generated) Are there any tips? (Photo: AI Generated)

When is diet not enough?

If blood sugars are high to start with or if the body is not producing enough insulin, medication is necessary, said Dr Ghody. “Medicines and diet are not opposing each other; they go hand in hand. Medicines should not be ignored if they have been prescribed, as they can lead to complications with the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nervous system.”

Story continues below this ad

While diet is effective, it is part of the overall picture. “The most important things for people with type 2 diabetes to be aware of include early intervention, monitoring, weight, and review. With the right advice, people with type 2 diabetes can lead active, complication-free lives with normal, well-controlled sugar levels.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.