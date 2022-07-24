Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits

July 24, 2022 6:20:39 pm
It is common to have cravings, especially in the evenings. It is also true that cravings involve a desire to have something tasty as opposed to healthy. As a result, most people end up eating junk or unhealthy food to satiate their taste buds.
But, what if you substitute junk food for something healthy which is also delicious?
Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist and dietician, took to Instagram to share the health benefits of ‘chickpeas’, which contain essential nutrients and can be eaten in the form of chana chaat. “Chana chaat is probably one of the best and healthy ways to enjoy a plateful of chana. The best part is this chaat is quite easy to rustle up. All you need is common and healthy foods like cucumber, onion and tomatoes,” read her caption.
Maintains health
The nutritionist wrote, “Chickpeas are a great source of several minerals, such as magnesium and potassium, which may support heart health by helping prevent high blood pressure — a major risk factor for heart disease.”
In addition to this, she mentioned that the soluble fibre in chickpeas has been shown to reduce triglycerides (constituents of body fat) and LDL (bad) cholesterol, elevated levels of which may increase the risk of heart attack.
Regulates hormonal imbalances
Chickpeas are a great source of phytonutrients (plant hormones) and saponins (anti-oxidants). According to Healthline, “Phytonutrients are natural chemicals produced by plants.”
The expert explained that the legume lowers your risk of breast cancer and protects against osteoporosis by maintaining blood levels of the estrogen hormone. Chickpeas also help in relieving mood changes during menstruation and post-menopausal symptoms in women.
Brain health
In addition to the above, chickpeas are a great source of choline, which is a contributor to a healthy mind and improved brain health. “The benefits of eating chickpeas include producing neurotransmitters that stimulate nerve cells in the body. It also provides your body with magnesium, a mineral essential for proper nerve function,” she wrote.
