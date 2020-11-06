Connaught in London named world’s best bar

Connaught Hotel Bar (Source: theconnaught/Instagram)

Connaught, London’s stylish hotel lounge, was named on Thursday the World’s Best Bar. It unseated Dante, in New York, which fell to No. 2 from the top spot last year.

The irony is that Connaught Bar cannot properly celebrate its victory until Dec. 1, as a new four-week coronavirus lockdown takes effect in the U.K. That brings up a question: How can you name a world’s best bar when the majority of them have been closed for most of the year? Dante, for its part, pivoted to canned cocktails during the pandemic.

Indeed, the list represents a virtual reshuffling of last year’s winners. Almost all the bars in the top 20 simply moved up or down a few spots, while the entire list, spread across 23 countries, features just 11 new entries.

Winners were announced online in a virtual ceremony on Nov. 5 after the original plans for an extravagant event in Singapore were canceled because of Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions. The second half of the list, Nos. 51 to 100, had already been released online.

Read| What does your cocktail say about you?

Organizer Mark Sansom says via telephone the decision to go ahead was made to give the industry a chance to “come together” and for guests to be assured that hospitality venues have worked hard to create safe and secure environments for them to visit after months of closures. “We were met with the overwhelming response that the industry needed something to talk about.”

“People are starting to go out again, and the message to consumers is that there are wonderful bars and they need to receive your support,” says Sansom, content editor for the World’s 50 Best Bars. “This isn’t a celebration, but a sober recognition for the bars that have managed to keep going in this difficult time.”

“We’ve not let our love and passion for what we do for a living be darkened by what’s around us,” said Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at Connaught Bar, during a press conference following the ceremony. “It’s not an easy life. This year, all of us as a community went through a strange period we’re still going through.” But, he adds, “You always stand up—chin up.”

It’s a valuable industry. In the U.S. alone, alcohol sales at bars and other on-premise licensed establishments produced almost $80.5 billion annually in sales and accounted for more than 1.5 million jobs until the pandemic began, according to the trade association American Beverage Licensees.

“You can never take away that moment of sitting with friends and breaking bread or sharing a drink,” said Dante owner Linden Pride during a press conference after the ceremony. Pride opened a second location in Manhattan’s West Village during the pandemic, which he says met with “much enthusiasm” from the local community.

Stefano Catino of No. 11-ranked Maybe Sammy in Sydney, echoed the sentiment after winning the Art of Hospitality award. “People need to feel the love and attention,” he said of returning customers.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, which also oversees the World’s Best Restaurants. The global restaurant awards have been postponed until 2021 after stirring opprobrium for having released Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants regional awards in March, as Covid-19 was spreading globally.

The best bars list is compiled from the votes of more than 540 experts around the world, including drinks writers, bartenders, and cocktail aficionados. The voting was based on visits made from January 2019 through March 2020, when most bars were shut in the pandemic. Normally, the voting period encompasses 18 months.

Sansom said only a single bar from the original Top 100, Le Sirenuse in Miami, had announced permanently closure and was removed from the list. The rest are either open or planning to reopen.

“This is not about our own ego and our own pleasure. It’s about being able to feel the happiness of the people we serve and live through that happiness,” said Renato “Tato” Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award and reigning best bar in South America.

** = First time on the list

1. Connaught Bar, London

2. Dante, New York

3. The Clumsies, Athens

4. Atlas, Singapore

5. Tayēr + Elementary, London **

6. Kwānt, London

7. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

8. Coa, Hong Kong

9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10. The SG Club, Tokyo

11. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

12. Attaboy, New York

13. The NoMad, New York

14. Manhattan, Singapore

15. The Old Man, Hong Kong

16. Katana Kitten, New York

17. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

18. Native, Singapore

19. Paradisco, Barcelona

20. American Bar, London

21. Carnaval, Lima22. Salmón Gurú, Madrid

23. Zuma, Dubai

24. Little Red Door, Tokyo

25. 1930, Milan

26. Two Schmucks, Barcelona **

27. El Copitas, St. Petersburg

28. Cantina OK!, Sydney **

29. Lyaness, London

30. Himkok, Oslo

31. Baba au Rhum, Athens

32. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh **

33. Swift, London

34. Three Sheets, London

35. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok **

36. Tjoget, Stockholm

37. Buck & Breck, Berlin

38. Employees Only, New York

39. Bulletin Place, Sydney

40. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo **

41. Artesian, London

42. Sober Company, Shanghai

43. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei

44. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lampur **

45. Drink Kong, Rome **

46. Room by Le Kief, Taipei **

47. Alquimico, Cartagena **

48. High Five, Tokyo

49. Charles H, Seoul **

50. Presidente, Buenos Aires

51. Scout, London

52. Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona

53. No Sleep Club, Singapore

54. Scarfes Bar, London

55. Danico, Paris

56. AHA Saloon, Taipei

57. Speak Low, Shanghai

58. The Old Man, Singapore

59. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

60. La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico

61. The Pontiac, Hong Kong

62. Vesper, Bangkok

63. Donovan Bar, London

64. Tippling Club, Singapore

65. Schumann’s, Munich

66. Siete Negronis, Santiago

67. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

68. Sub Astor, São Paulo

69. Sin & Tax, Johannesburg

70. Cafe La Trova, Miami

71. The Dead Rabbit, New York

72. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

73. The Everleigh, Melbourne

74. Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco

75. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town

76. Rabbit Hole, Bangkok

77. Trick Dog, San Francisco

78. Happiness Forgets, London

79. Le Syndicat, Paris

80. Byrdi, Melbourne

81. Bar Mood Taipei, Taipei

82. Kumiko, Chicago

83. The Wise King, Hong Kong

84. Above Board, Melbourne

85. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

86. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

87. Freni e Frizioni, Rome

88. Art of Duplicity, Cape Town

89. Death & Co., New York

90. Officina Milano, Milan

91. Sidecar, New Delhi

92. Gibson, Singapore

93. Draft Land, Taipei

94. Amor y Amargo, New York

95. Gen Yamamoto, Tokyo

96. Electric Bing Sutt, Beirut

97. Lost & Found, Nicosia, Cyprus

98. Black Pearl, Melbourne

99. Bar Raval, Toronto

100. Bar Trench, Tokyo

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.