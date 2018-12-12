Toggle Menu
The Bombay Canteen named best restaurant of the year

If you want to know where to spend your penny when it comes to fine dining and getting a taste of the best culinary experience, here is the full list of India’s top 50 restaurants of 2018.

Bombay Canteen was crowned the best restaurant of the year. (Source: Bombay Canteen)

Conde Nast recently came up with the ranking of India’s top 50 premium dining establishments in the second edition of the Condé Nast Traveller & Himalayan Sparkling Top Restaurant Awards. In a glitzy ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai, hosted by culinary experts Pooja Dhingra and Manu Chandra, The Bombay Canteen was officially crowned as the best restaurant in India, with the iconic and ever impressive Indian Accent at number 2.

According to the list, Mumbai has the most restaurants this time (14), followed by Delhi and Goa – 10 each. The report states, “Seventeen of the 50 restaurants—and three of the top five—specialise in regional food. Finally, topping the special list of Himalayan Raw & Fine Top 10 Restaurants of the Year was AnnaMaya at the Andaz, Delhi.”

The winners were put through a jury of 111 tastemakers and experts, in a process audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India before they made it to the list. 

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

A fashionable cafe and bar offering innovative Indian snacks and colonial-inspired cocktails, The Bombay Canteen, as their website describes themselves, “prides itself on recreating local dishes and reinterpreting age-old Indian traditions, to create an experience that toasts the old times and celebrates the new. The kitchen presents the classic yet unexplored charm of India’s diverse regions, marrying them expertly with familiar flavours.”

Indian Accent, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Bringing a contemporary tweak to traditional Indian dishes with global ingredients and techniques, Chef Manish Mehrotra has successfully plated out an inventive approach to Indian cuisine in this multi-award winning dining space.

The Table, Mumbai

This restaurant in Colaba offers a clever global fare – from The Truffle Scrambled Eggs on Toast and Tiramisu Pancakes to The Truffle Tagliatelle, a range of excellent wine and spirits served in a posh, bi-level space with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bomras, Goa

This outdoor restaurant in Goa’s Candolim dishes up high-end Burmese cuisine on a hidden terrace, shaded by trees and scenic beauty for company.

Masque, Mumbai

Housed in Mumbai’s former industrial mill area, this restaurant serves an extensive ten-course chef’s tasting menu, a first-of-its-kind in India.

The other restaurants that made it to the list are:

  1. Trishna, Fort, Mumbai
  2. Wasabi By Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi
  3. Artusi Ristorante, GK2, New Delhi
  4. Slink & Bardot, Mumbai
  5. Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru
  6. Bukhara, ITC Maurya, New Delhi
  7. Megu, The Leela New Delhi, New Delhi
  8. O Pedro, Mumbai
  9. Bastian, Mumbai
  10. The Black Sheep Bistro, Goa
  11. Gunpowder, Goa
  12. La Plage, Goa
  13. The China Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Delhi, New Delhi
  14. Wasabi By Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
  15. Annamaya, Andaz Delhi, New Delhi
  16. A Reverie, Goa
  17. Yauatcha, Mumbai
  18. Karavalli, The Gateway Hotel, Bengaluru
  19. Olive Qutub, New Delhi
  20. China XO, The Leela Palace Chennai, Chennai
  21. Koko Asian Gastropub, Mumbai
  22. Mocambo, Kolkata
  23. The Restaurant, The Bangala, Karaikudi, Chennai
  24. Elevar, Goa
  25. Avartana, ITC Grand Chola Chennai, Chennai
  26. Palácio Do Deão, Goa
  27. Delhi Club House, RK Puram, New Delhi
  28. Botticino, Trident, BKC, Mumbai
  29. Koji, Conrad Pune, Pune
  30. Gajalee, Vile Parle, Mumbai
  31. Wild Garden Café At Amethyst, Chennai
  32. Adaa, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
  33. Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai
  34. 6 Ballygunge Place, Ballygunge, Kolkata
  35. Baba Au Rhum, Goa
  36. 1135 AD, Jaipur
  37. Zeebop By The Sea, Goa
  38. Ciao Bella, Goa
  39. Edo Restaurant & Bar, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
  40. Royal China, Fort, Mumbai
  41. The Fatty Bao, Bengaluru
  42. Baan Thai, The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
  43. Olive Beach, Bengaluru
  44. Pumpkin Tales, Chennai
  45. Diva – The Italian Restaurant, New Delhi

