The Bombay Canteen named best restaurant of the year

Conde Nast recently came up with the ranking of India’s top 50 premium dining establishments in the second edition of the Condé Nast Traveller & Himalayan Sparkling Top Restaurant Awards. In a glitzy ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai, hosted by culinary experts Pooja Dhingra and Manu Chandra, The Bombay Canteen was officially crowned as the best restaurant in India, with the iconic and ever impressive Indian Accent at number 2.

Advertising

According to the list, Mumbai has the most restaurants this time (14), followed by Delhi and Goa – 10 each. The report states, “Seventeen of the 50 restaurants—and three of the top five—specialise in regional food. Finally, topping the special list of Himalayan Raw & Fine Top 10 Restaurants of the Year was AnnaMaya at the Andaz, Delhi.”

The winners were put through a jury of 111 tastemakers and experts, in a process audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India before they made it to the list.

If you want to know where to spend your penny when it comes to fine dining and getting a taste of the best culinary experience, here is the full list of India’s top 50 restaurants of 2018.

Advertising

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

A fashionable cafe and bar offering innovative Indian snacks and colonial-inspired cocktails, The Bombay Canteen, as their website describes themselves, “prides itself on recreating local dishes and reinterpreting age-old Indian traditions, to create an experience that toasts the old times and celebrates the new. The kitchen presents the classic yet unexplored charm of India’s diverse regions, marrying them expertly with familiar flavours.”

Indian Accent, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Bringing a contemporary tweak to traditional Indian dishes with global ingredients and techniques, Chef Manish Mehrotra has successfully plated out an inventive approach to Indian cuisine in this multi-award winning dining space.

The Table, Mumbai

This restaurant in Colaba offers a clever global fare – from The Truffle Scrambled Eggs on Toast and Tiramisu Pancakes to The Truffle Tagliatelle, a range of excellent wine and spirits served in a posh, bi-level space with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bomras, Goa

This outdoor restaurant in Goa’s Candolim dishes up high-end Burmese cuisine on a hidden terrace, shaded by trees and scenic beauty for company.

Masque, Mumbai

Housed in Mumbai’s former industrial mill area, this restaurant serves an extensive ten-course chef’s tasting menu, a first-of-its-kind in India.

The other restaurants that made it to the list are: