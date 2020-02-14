Companion or Motivator: Know what coffee means to Indian millennials

According to the survey, around 50% of the respondents opt for a cup of coffee as the first meal of the day. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) According to the survey, around 50% of the respondents opt for a cup of coffee as the first meal of the day. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

We belong to a caffeinated population, where a cup of coffee is the go-to beverage. Especially among the Indian millennials, this morning beverage provides the right energy that helps to make conversations throughout the day as well as helps them stay focused at work. But to understand this better, Lavazza, the Italian brand did a survey ‘Brewing Conversations’, to gather insights on whether coffee is a ‘companion’ or a ‘motivator’ for Indian millennials and Gen-Z population. Over 3000 young people from across all major Indian cities responded to this survey.

According to the survey, around 50% of the respondents opt for a cup of coffee as the first meal of the day. Moreover, a massive 94% of the population prefer coffee during an interview, or in a client meeting. Coffee is also seen as a beverage to bond, 50% of the respondents prefer to grab a cup of coffee when they catch up with friends after work.

When it comes to having a deep conversation with a friend or a mentor for life advice, nearly 50% of the population interviewed would opt for some coffee in such a situation. Even amongst those who prefer going to a bar on a social occasion, 50% would pick coffee as their choice of beverage during a one-on-one deep, emotional conversation. So reliving on the data received coffee can be termed as an ‘emotional companion’.

Finally, a significant 69% of respondents consider coffee to be a companion, while only 31% consider it to be a motivator. “The survey ‘Brewing Conversations’ was curated with the intention of understanding whether Indian millennials see coffee as an agent that becomes the reason for a conversation, or a companion, a source of comfort during a conversation. The results show that while coffee is a definite motivator in the mornings or at the workplace, an overwhelming 69% have said that they see the beverage as a companion”, commented Rachna Anbumani, Vice-President of Marketing, Lavazza India.

“This reiterates Lavazza’s commitment towards spreading coffee culture and the love for coffee. We would like coffee to become a habit that accompanies people through the most important milestones of their life”, she added.

