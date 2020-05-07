Craving comfort food? Here’s an all-time favourite Punjabi chicken curry recipe

Make this easy recipe when you are in the mood of a chicken curry. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make this easy recipe when you are in the mood of a chicken curry. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Mini Mathur, in a Facebook Live with indianexpress.com, mentioned how despite trying out various cuisines, her go-to comfort food is Indian food. And we could not agree more. There is nothing like homemade food that is not only filling but soul-satisfying. So when we recently spotted chef and author Maunika Gowardhan share the sumptuous recipe of Punjabi Chicken Curry also popularly called Punjabi Tariwala Murgh, we just had to try.

The lip-smacking gravy dish made of whole spices, ginger, turmeric and coriander ticks all the boxes of comfort food. So when you are looking for something satisfying in these gloomy times, pick this recipe for a hearty meal.

This is what had to say on Instagram: “Simple chicken curry with whole spices, ginger, turmeric and garam masala. One that’s a family favourite served with plain rice. Much needed comfort food and the perfect time to savour these flavours. The key to this recipe is cooking the onions well which render themselves in the rich gravy”.

Ingredients

Serves: 4

700g – Chicken on the bone cut in medium pieces (use drumstick and thighs)

4tbsp – Ghee or vegetable oil

1 1/2tsp – Cumin seeds

2” – Cinnamon stick

8 – Green cardamom pods

300g – White onion, thinly sliced

6 – Garlic cloves, finely chopped

2” – Ginger, finely chopped

1 1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Mild chilli powder

300g – Fresh tomatoes blended to a puree

300ml – Chicken stock or water

Salt to taste

1tsp – Garam masala

2tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves

Method

*Coarsely grind the cumin seeds in a pestle and mortar and set aside. Heat the oil in a heavy bottom large sauce pan over a medium flame. Add half teaspoon of cumin seeds, cinnamon stick and green cardamom pods.

*As they begin to sizzle in the pan, add the onions and cook for 15-16 minutes. Stir well making sure they don’t stick to the bottom of the pan.

*Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a minute. Now add the turmeric and chilli powder. Stir and add the blended tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes for five-seven minutes.

*At this stage, add the chicken pieces and fry for 10 minutes. Stir well making sure the masala coats the pieces and they seal evenly.

*Add the stock, season to taste and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes with the lid on. Stir half way through.

*Turn the heat off and add the remaining cumin seeds, garam masala and fresh coriander. Serve with roti or rice.

Would you like to try it out?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd