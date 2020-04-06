Craving comfort food? This corn chaat is the answer

Savour some evening snack at home with this easy recipe. (Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Savour some evening snack at home with this easy recipe. (Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

For many of us, being at home is synonymous with hot and healthy food. So what better than tossing up some interesting and healthy dishes that make for a quick snack to satiate those uninvited hunger pangs? Comfort combined with low calorie food is an added bonus that will keep your stomach and heart happy. This quick recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani is perfect for your mid-morning snack or even your evening muching. It is easy to make and also combines fresh veggies for that added dose of health.

Take a look.

“Today’s quick meal is very nourishing, comforting and #delish . So quick and easy. It’s called ‘No Crab Boil Today’,” he said.

ALSO READ | Stay home and try this recipe for your anytime hunger pangs

Here is the recipe

Ingredients

1 – Corn

Few – Carrots

2 – Large onions

2 – Potatoes

Salt to taste

Pinch of fresh turmeric

2 cups – Water

ALSO READ |

Method

*Cut the corn on the cob into two.

*Peel and cut carrots into large chunks.

*Peel and cut two large onions.

*Peel and halve two potatoes.

*Now add all these along with some salt, fresh turmeric, water, and pressure cook for two whistles.

*After two whistles, when the cooker’s pressure comes down, put the veggies in a bowl.

*Sprinkle with red chilli powder, lemon juice, anardana powder and chaat masala.

*Ladle the broth over the veggies. Serve.

Have you tried it yet?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd