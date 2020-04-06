Craving comfort food? This corn chaat is the answer

For many of us, being at home is synonymous with hot and healthy food. So what better than tossing up some interesting and healthy dishes that make for a quick snack to satiate those uninvited hunger pangs? Comfort combined with low calorie food is an added bonus that will keep your stomach and heart happy. This quick recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani is perfect for your mid-morning snack or even your evening muching. It is easy to make and also combines fresh veggies for that added dose of health.
Take a look.
Today’s Quick Meal is very nourishing , comforting and #delish . So quick and easy. It’s called ‘No Crab Boil Today ‘. cut the corn on the cob into 2 , peel and cut carrots into large chunks , peel and add 2 large onions , peel and half 2 potatoes Add salt and fresh turmeric , 2 cups of water and pressure cook for 2 whistles. Be patient and open the pressure cooker carefully. Put the veggies in a bowl , sprinkle with red chilli powder , lemon juice , anardana powder and chaat masala . Ladle the broth over the veg . Get comfy and watch @netflix_in !! #thequarantinekitchen #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe #quarantine #quarantinelife #vickyratnani #vickythegastronaut #food #delish #cooking #vegetarian #veganrecipes #vegan #glutenfree #shotoniphone11pro
“Today’s quick meal is very nourishing, comforting and #delish . So quick and easy. It’s called ‘No Crab Boil Today’,” he said.
Here is the recipe
Ingredients
1 – Corn
Few – Carrots
2 – Large onions
2 – Potatoes
Salt to taste
Pinch of fresh turmeric
2 cups – Water
Method
*Cut the corn on the cob into two.
*Peel and cut carrots into large chunks.
*Peel and cut two large onions.
*Peel and halve two potatoes.
*Now add all these along with some salt, fresh turmeric, water, and pressure cook for two whistles.
*After two whistles, when the cooker’s pressure comes down, put the veggies in a bowl.
*Sprinkle with red chilli powder, lemon juice, anardana powder and chaat masala.
*Ladle the broth over the veggies. Serve.
Have you tried it yet?
