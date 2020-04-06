Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Craving comfort food? This corn chaat is the answer

Don't let the hunger pangs get the better of you; try this lip-smacking snack.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2020 7:30:18 pm
Savour some evening snack at home with this easy recipe.

For many of us, being at home is synonymous with hot and healthy food. So what better than tossing up some interesting and healthy dishes that make for a quick snack to satiate those uninvited hunger pangs? Comfort combined with low calorie food is an added bonus that will keep your stomach and heart happy. This quick recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani is perfect for your mid-morning snack or even your evening muching. It is easy to make and also combines fresh veggies for that added dose of health.

Take a look.

cut the corn on the cob into 2 , peel and cut carrots into large chunks , peel and add 2 large onions , peel and half 2 potatoes Add salt and fresh turmeric , 2 cups of water and pressure cook for 2 whistles. Be patient and open the pressure cooker carefully. Put the veggies in a bowl , sprinkle with red chilli powder , lemon juice , anardana powder and chaat masala . Ladle the broth over the veg .

“Today’s quick meal is very nourishing, comforting and #delish . So quick and easy. It’s called ‘No Crab Boil Today’,” he said.

Here is the recipe

Psst….I don't know who needs to hear this but that regular boiled corn ain't cutting it this Thanksgiving! Give them something to talk about and make some sweet, buttery corn boiled in coconut milk, thyme, scotch bonnet, scallion, and go on and throw a packet of Grace chicken soup flavor or cock soup flavor in there while you're at it.

Ingredients

1 – Corn
Few – Carrots
2 – Large onions
2 – Potatoes
Salt to taste
Pinch of fresh turmeric
2 cups – Water

Method

*Cut the corn on the cob into two.
*Peel and cut carrots into large chunks.
*Peel and cut two large onions.
*Peel and halve two potatoes.
*Now add all these along with some salt, fresh turmeric, water, and pressure cook for two whistles.
*After two whistles, when the cooker’s pressure comes down, put the veggies in a bowl.
*Sprinkle with red chilli powder, lemon juice, anardana powder and chaat masala.
*Ladle the broth over the veggies. Serve.

Have you tried it yet? 

