Make colourful chapatis without artificial flavours (recipe inside)

If you or your child is bored of eating the same food, how about adding a twist to your regular meals? We are talking about making colourful red and green phulkas and that too without using any artificial colours.

Taking to Instagram, chef Saransh Goila showed us how to make such phulkas using beetroot and spinach. In fact, these phulkas can be a great way to make your child eat these vegetables without a fuss.

“As a kid I would trouble my mom to make colourful chapatis or star-shaped ones. She’d find quirky ways to feed me beetroot and spinach and other sabzis!” the chef wrote alongside the video. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

Ingredients

1 cup – Flour

½ cup – Boiled beetroot puree

OR

½ cup – Boiled spinach puree

Method

Boil the beetroot or spinach and make a puree in the blender. Add flour and puree to a bowl and knead the dough. Use it to make colourful and nutritious phulkas.

Also Read | Chef shares easy hack to chop onions without tears; watch

“These are so cute for special lunches or meals – convert them into canapes or tacos and it’s all-natural – no artificial colours!” the chef added.

We are excited to try this. What about you?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle