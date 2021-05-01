scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

Colombian farmers win Guinness World Records title by growing world’s heaviest mango

The farmers also made a replica of the mango and donated it to the municipality

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 11:20:23 pm
world heaviest mangoThe mango weighs 4.25 kg (Source: guinnessworldrecords.com)

Colombian farmers Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín have made it to the books of Guinness World Records by growing the world’s heaviest mango in Guayatá, Colombia, on the San Martín farm in the area of Boyacá.

The mango, weighing 4.25 kg, has been certified an official Guinness World Records title, mentioned the official website.

As the farmers saw the mango growing in size, Germán’s daughter Dabegy suggested searching the internet for any record title related to the category, and realised they had grown the heaviest mango in the world.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |A Japanese ski jumper breaks record to win 3 Guinness titles

“Our goal with this Guinness World Records title is to show to the world that in Colombia we are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that the land that is cultivated with love produces great fruits. In addition, this represents in times of pandemic a message of hope and joy for our people,” he was quoted as saying.

After being documented, the family shared and ate the entire mango. “It was very delicious and healthy inside, but before that, we made a mold out of it to make a replica and donate it to the municipality to be recorded in history,” he added.

The previous record was held by a mango in the Philippines in 2009 that weighed 3.435 kg.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Debu Chaudhari, pandit Debu Chaudhari passes away, art and music news, art culture news,Devabrata Chaudhuri, pandemic, covid, dementia, indianexpress.com, debu chaudhuri dead, pratik chaudhuri,
Pandit Debu Chaudhuri passes away: A pictorial tribute to the sitar maestro

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x