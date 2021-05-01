Colombian farmers win Guinness World Records title by growing world’s heaviest mango

Colombian farmers Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín have made it to the books of Guinness World Records by growing the world’s heaviest mango in Guayatá, Colombia, on the San Martín farm in the area of Boyacá.

The mango, weighing 4.25 kg, has been certified an official Guinness World Records title, mentioned the official website.

As the farmers saw the mango growing in size, Germán’s daughter Dabegy suggested searching the internet for any record title related to the category, and realised they had grown the heaviest mango in the world.

“Our goal with this Guinness World Records title is to show to the world that in Colombia we are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that the land that is cultivated with love produces great fruits. In addition, this represents in times of pandemic a message of hope and joy for our people,” he was quoted as saying.

After being documented, the family shared and ate the entire mango. “It was very delicious and healthy inside, but before that, we made a mold out of it to make a replica and donate it to the municipality to be recorded in history,” he added.

The previous record was held by a mango in the Philippines in 2009 that weighed 3.435 kg.