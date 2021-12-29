Colocal: New artisanal chocolate store and café comes to Khan Market

One of life’s greatest joys, especially in the winters, is the warmth of a good hot chocolate. Artisanal chocolate store and café, Colocal, which was tucked away in Chhatarpur for a year, recently made its high-street foray in the Capital – at Khan Market, with what else but hot chocolate as its signature. One can choose anything between 55 percent and 85 percent chocolate in their mug. But as they say, the bitter, the better.

Besides the hot chocolate offerings, the menu here has a selection of cold chocolates (not the same thing for a purist), a selection of cakes and chocolate desserts, and coffee blends from their own roastery.

The bean-to-bar chocolate brand’s founder, Sheetal Saxena, says, “The venture arose from my spontaneous inspiration from an Instagram video a couple of years ago.” She founded the company along with her husband, Nishant Sinha, with the goal of “redefining the chocolate indulgence experience.”

Interestingly, their retail offerings include baking chocolate, ideal for making desserts because of its proper roasting and conching techniques.

Working closely with farmers and sourcing all their cocoa from the Idukki hills, the couple also takes pride in opening arguably ‘India’s only live chocolate factory and café’ in October 2020 at Chhatarpur, in the middle of the pandemic, and started another venture a year later, right after the second wave eased a bit. The first-floor outlet has replaced part of the Bahrisons enterprise, having taken the space from them on lease.

The food menu is largely European, with a lot of comfort food options. We tried the bruschetta— available in mushroom, avocado, and chicken options, and the avocado variant made quite a mark. Their recommendation – the handmade Pesto Gnocchi and Pumpkin Puree Pasta – surely deserves to be on top of the ‘must haves’ list.

Besides, there are a variety of Chocolate Bars including dark chocolates with 55%, 66%, 72%, and 85% cocoa, Caramel Inclusion bar, Nuts inclusion bar, and Sea salt bar — made in-house.

The food menu is largely European, with a lot of comfort food options. The food menu is largely European, with a lot of comfort food options.

Saxena says, “Khan Market was our choice for the second outlet because it is at the heart of the capital and we wanted to come closer to the city as a lot of regular patrons are unable to visit the Chattarpur outlet.” She adds, “Since everything is made in-house from our chocolate to our doughs, our menu revolves around chocolate and savoury items consisting of sourdough pizzas, handmade pasta, and bruschetta; we have kept the menu simple.”

Address: 65, 1st floor, Khan Market

Cost for two: INR 1000 + taxes

Contact: 93105 24620

