Cold, flu or sore throat: Why this herbal tea or ‘kaadha’ is a blessing in disguise

No matter how healthy we feel, a bout of seasonal flu can make us very uncomfortable. It’s hard to breathe, there’s the terrible sore throat, besides constant body pain. And with work and personal commitments, getting under the covers is not an option. So here’s what you can do.

Although there are zillions of home remedies when it comes to cold and flu, guaranteeing healing naturally, this herbal drink below can’t be given a miss. The incredible ingredients, that can be found in almost any Indian kitchen cabinet, make for an easy brew.

Here’s how to prepare ‘kaadha’ or the fabulous soothing herbal tea at home.

In a teapot or saucepan, pour two cups of water and then roughly add:

2 piece of mulethi root

1/2 tbsp of ginger (crushed)

1 stick or 1 tsp of cinnamon (crushed or as per choice)

5 to 6 pieces of whole cloves (crushed or as per choice)

a handful of fresh mint

a handful of tulsi leaves

Let it brew for 10 minutes as the spices and herbs release its aroma. After 10 minutes, strain in a cup or bowl and serve with a dash of honey, according to your taste. The mix of all these healthy ingredients will not just fight flu but also leave you feeling relaxed.

Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, tulsi leaves can help boost immunity.

Here are some health benefits of these herbs and spices:

* Ginger: Ginger helps break down mucus formed around the lungs and helps in easy breathing. It even reduces inflammation in the airways and respiratory tracts. Include sliced or grated ginger in your morning water.

* Mulethi: To keep dry cough and bronchitis away, one can chew on mulethi stick as it helps to keep the throat moist and acts as a natural lozenge. You get it at any local or spice store and even online.

* Cinnamon: The spice is rich in antioxidants and has several healing properties. In the winter months, cinnamon can be teamed with ginger to beat common cold.

* Mint: Mint leaves are loaded with antioxidants and phytonutrients which provide relief to the stomach muscles and help indigestion. The herb is a naturally soothing substance, so it can alleviate inflammation and temperature rise that is often associated with headaches and migraines.

* Holy basil (tulsi): Tulsi is also known as ‘Queen of herbs’ and ‘wonder herb’. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, tulsi leaves can boost immunity and reduce the damage caused to lungs due to smoke. Tulsi improves respiratory health by reducing congestion and blockage in the airways and lungs. It is advised to consume two leaves every morning.

* Clove: Rich in antioxidants, cloves have anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and dental-soothing properties. Widely recognised for its medicinal and culinary qualities, these dried flower buds have a distinct flavour and intense aroma. Add cloves to your salad dressings, meats and desserts and relish the burst of flavours.

You can use this mixture of herbs and spices multiple times by heating some more water in the teapot and letting it brew.

