Friday, October 30, 2020
Give a twist to the classic cold brew with these interesting recipes

If you are a coffee lover, you will love these recipes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 6:20:25 pm
cold coffee recipes, cold brew recipes, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, cold coffee, how to make cold coffee at home, iced coffee at home,Enjoy these special cold brews. (Source: Lavazza India; designed by Gargi Singh)

A cup of coffee always brings a smile to our faces. And if that sentence also brought a smile to yours, welcome to the cub! Today we are in the mood for something different, fresh and of course, delicious. So let’s welcome the weekend with these special recipes from Lavazza India.

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

cold coffee recipes, cold brew recipes, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, cold coffee, how to make cold coffee at home, iced coffee at home, Would you like to make this? (Source: Lavazza India)

Ingredients

Coldbrew or French press coffee (cold)
1-2 – Mint sprigs
Vanilla simple syrup

Method

*Place 1-2 mint sprigs at the bottom of a glass. Muddle mint with a muddler, add ice, and fill with a cold brew or just pour coffee from the French press.
*Those who prefer a more traditional take on their coffee can add vanilla simple syrup, one spoonful at a time until it has the desired sweetness.

How to make vanilla simple syrup

Method

*Split vanilla bean down the middle with a knife and place in a jar. Set aside.
*Meanwhile, mix sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture over the vanilla bean and let it cool. Cover jar and let it sit for 12 hours. Or you also can use some vanilla syrup.

ALSO READ | Cold brew coffee: An adrenaline rush, without the heartburn

Iced Butter Coffee

cold coffee recipes, cold brew recipes, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, cold coffee, how to make cold coffee at home, iced coffee at home, Have a nice time with this cold brew. (Source: Lavazza India)

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Freshly ground coffee beans
¾ cup – Water
1 tbsp – Grass-fed unsalted butter
1-2 tsp – MCT oil (optional)
½ tsp – Pure vanilla extract
1 scoop – Collagen peptides, optional
Ice, for serving

Method

*Brew the coffee using pour-over, automatic machine, or French press.
*Pour the freshly brewed coffee, butter, oil, and vanilla extract into a blender. Blend for one minute or until slightly frothy.
*Serve over ice.

Note: Unlike other iced coffees that you can refrigerate to chill, this one will develop two distinct layers as the butter hardens, so serve and drink immediately!

Lemonade Iced Coffee

cold coffee recipes, cold brew recipes, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, cold coffee, how to make cold coffee at home, iced coffee at home, Enjoy this special coffee today (Source: Lavazza India)

Ingredients
1 cup – cold brew/French press coffee
1 cup – Sugar
1 cup – Water
½ – Lemon
Mint leaves (optional)

Method

*Prep some simple syrup by bringing a small pot of water to boil. Then, add sugar in a 1:1 ratio. Stir with a spoon until the sugar dissolves.
*Grab a glass and fill it about a third of the way with some cold brew.
*Squeeze out some fresh lemon juice and add that to the glass.
*Add about two tablespoons of the simple syrup to the mix and blend.
*Add some ice. Garnish with sliced lemons and mint leaves.

