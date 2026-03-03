‘Coffee that also hits your protein goals’: Sara Tendulkar shares go-to morning drink

Morning coffee routines are evolving beyond just a caffeine boost. Many people are seeking ways to make their first drink of the day more filling and more nutritionally balanced, especially if they struggle to meet daily protein requirements. In a recent Instagram reel, Sara Tendulkar shared her go-to morning drink and walked viewers through its preparation.

She said, “Can we talk about how you can get your caffeine fix while satisfying your sleep? I’m gonna start with a scoop of chocolate protein powder. Some ice. I like to put a lot of ice. Just a spoon of unsweetened cocoa powder. If you want it to be extra chocolatey. Some chia seeds. Coffee. Almond milk. It smells so good. I love almond milk, by the way. Cheers! (sic)”

She also listed the exact recipe in her caption: “Coffee that also hits your protein goals!

💪🏻 1 scoop chocolate protein

☕️ 1/2 cup coffee

🍫 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

🌱 1-2 tbsp chia seeds

🥛 1/2 cup almond milk

🧊 3-4 ice cubes”

Drinks like this are often promoted as a way to combine caffeine with protein, fibre, and healthy fats in one convenient cup. While the ingredients may sound simple and accessible, questions remain about whether these beverages are nutritionally balanced.

So, can a drink like this meaningfully contribute to daily protein and energy needs?

Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “A protein coffee like this can contribute meaningfully to daily protein intake, especially for people who struggle to consume enough protein in the morning. Depending on the protein powder used, the drink can provide 15-25 grams of protein, supporting muscle maintenance, recovery, and satiety. Ingredients like chia seeds add fibre and healthy fats, while almond milk provides a low-calorie base.”

However, it should not always replace a complete breakfast. An ideal morning meal includes complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients. “Protein coffee works best as a convenient option on busy days or as a pre-workout fuel, rather than a long-term substitute for whole foods,” says Joshi.

Does adding protein and fibre to coffee change how caffeine affects the body?

“Yes, adding protein and fibre can change how caffeine is experienced by the body,” says Joshi, adding that when coffee is consumed alone, caffeine is absorbed quickly, which may lead to a rapid spike in alertness followed by an energy dip in some individuals. Protein and fibre slow gastric emptying and digestion, which can help provide more sustained energy levels.

This combination can also improve satiety and reduce mid-morning hunger. She says that fibre-rich ingredients like chia seeds support better blood sugar stability, especially compared to drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

Who should consider modifying their coffee intake, or be cautious about it, regularly?

People with lactose intolerance, sensitive digestion, or irritable bowel conditions should choose protein powders that suit their tolerance, such as plant-based or lactose-free options. Joshi says, “Some individuals may experience bloating if protein powders or chia seeds are introduced suddenly in large quantities.”

She concludes, “Those with thyroid conditions should avoid consuming coffee immediately after taking thyroid medication, as caffeine can interfere with absorption. Waiting at least 30 to 60 minutes is generally recommended. For fitness goals, protein coffee can support weight management and muscle maintenance, but it should not replace balanced meals throughout the day. Athletes or highly active individuals may require more comprehensive nutrition in the morning to support performance and recovery.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.