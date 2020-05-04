Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

We are constantly on the lookout for delicious recipes that are also easy to prepare (read 5 minutes to cook). So when we spotted this yummy coffee cake in a mug recipe, we knew we had to wear our aprons and get started right away. Apart from adding flavours to your day, it also gives your cup of coffee a yummy twist.
Check out the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp – Coffee powder
- 3 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida
- 2 tbsp – Sugar
- 5 tbsp – Milk
- 2 tbsp – Vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp – Baking powder
Steps
*In a cup, add coffee powder and three tablespoons of milk. Mix it properly and add a tablespoon of sugar.
*To this mixture, add another tablespoon of sugar along with 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour. Mix it all together and add 2 more tablespoons of milk.
*Mix until it becomes a smooth batter. At the end, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and half a teaspoon of baking powder.
*Mix well and pop it into the microwave for a minute and a half.
*Allow it to cool and enjoy!
