Monday, May 04, 2020
Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

Apart from adding flavours to our day, it also gives your cup of coffee a yummy twist.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2020 4:40:49 pm
coffee cake recipe coffee cake 100 percent coffee cake recipe coffee cake recipe easy baking cakes at home recipe This recipe just takes 5 minutes! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We are constantly on the lookout for delicious recipes that are also easy to prepare (read 5 minutes to cook). So when we spotted this yummy coffee cake in a mug recipe, we knew we had to wear our aprons and get started right away. Apart from adding flavours to your day, it also gives your cup of coffee a yummy twist.

Check out the recipe below.

Pack a punch with this easy recipe. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp – Coffee powder
  • 3 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida 
  • 2 tbsp – Sugar
  • 5 tbsp – Milk
  • 2 tbsp – Vegetable oil
  • 1/2 tsp – Baking powder

Steps

*In a cup, add coffee powder and three tablespoons of milk. Mix it properly and add a tablespoon of sugar.

*To this mixture, add another tablespoon of sugar along with 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour. Mix it all together and add 2 more tablespoons of milk.

*Mix until it becomes a smooth batter. At the end, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and half a teaspoon of baking powder.

*Mix well and pop it into the microwave for a minute and a half.

*Allow it to cool and enjoy!

What are you cooking tonight?

