Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

We are constantly on the lookout for delicious recipes that are also easy to prepare (read 5 minutes to cook). So when we spotted this yummy coffee cake in a mug recipe, we knew we had to wear our aprons and get started right away. Apart from adding flavours to your day, it also gives your cup of coffee a yummy twist.

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Coffee powder

3 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida

2 tbsp – Sugar

5 tbsp – Milk

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

Steps

*In a cup, add coffee powder and three tablespoons of milk. Mix it properly and add a tablespoon of sugar.

*To this mixture, add another tablespoon of sugar along with 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour. Mix it all together and add 2 more tablespoons of milk.

*Mix until it becomes a smooth batter. At the end, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and half a teaspoon of baking powder.

*Mix well and pop it into the microwave for a minute and a half.

*Allow it to cool and enjoy!

