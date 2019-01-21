60% of world’s coffee species face high extinction risk: Study

If you cannot think of spending a day without a cup of coffee, a recent research holds worrying news for you. The study published in the journal Science Advances found that 60% of wild coffee species are at the risk of becoming extinct.

“Wild coffee species are critical for coffee crop development and, thus, for sustainability of global coffee production. Despite this fact, the extinction risk and conservation priority status of the world’s coffee species are poorly known. Applying IUCN Red List of Threatened Species criteria to all (124) wild coffee species, we undertook a gap analysis for germplasm collections and protected areas and devised a crop wild relative (CWR) priority system. We found that at least 60% of all coffee species are threatened with extinction, 45% are not held in any germplasm collection, and 28% are not known to occur in any protected area”, the study states.

According to a report in the Forbes, wild species of arabica coffee, the most cultivated coffee species, which requires favourable weather conditions and is difficult to cultivate also faces a risk of extinction. According to the same report, global coffee trade mainly relies on two coffee species, arabica, which contributes 60%, and robusta, the remaining 40%.

“Despite the overwhelming agronomic and economic success of Arabica and robusta, a myriad of new threats are now evident for the global coffee sector. These include climate change (16), especially the increasing incidence and duration of drought, the spread and escalating severity of devastating fungal pathogens, most notably CLR for Arabica in Central and northern South America (14), and coffee wilt disease (CWD; Gibberella xylarioides R. Heim & Sacca) for robusta in Africa (17), the emergence and/or spread of other diseases and pests (18), and social, economic, and market-based factors”, the study states.

According to the study, despite arabica and robusta being the most produced coffees for global trade, there are 124 coffee species known to science that grow naturally in tropical parts of Africa and the Indian Ocean islands including Comoros Islands, Mascarene Islands and Madagascar.

As per the findings of the study, 75 coffee species (60%) have been regarded as at risk of extinction, with 13 being critically endangered, 40 endangered and 22 labelled vulnerable, based on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List Categories and Criteria.

“We propose that wild coffee species are extinction sensitive, especially in an era of accelerated climatic change”, the study states.