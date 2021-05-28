Make your weekend exciting with these 5-minute coffee cookies

May 28, 2021 6:30:19 pm
Fridays are to be celebrated. So if you feel like indulging in something sweet after a hectic day, then look no further. Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a yummy recipe for decadent coffee cookies which are gooey and chocolaty, too!
The best part about making these cookies is that they will be ready in five minutes and all you need are some super simple, easily available ingredients.
Check out the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 1 – Egg yolk
- 2 tbsp – Liquid jaggery
- 1 tbsp – Cacao powder
- Chocolate chips (to sprinkle on top)
- 1 tbsp – Peanut butter
Steps
*Take a small bowl and add the egg yolk, peanut butter, and jaggery syrup. Give it a quick stir and then add cacao powder to it.
*Take a glass plate and spread out a parchment sheet on it. Once done, spread the mixture using a spoon in the shape of a cookie. Add chocolate chips on top and pop it into the oven for 5 minutes.
*Your cookies are ready!
You can check out the video below:
