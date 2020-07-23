Bake crunchy coffee bean cookies without an oven; recipe inside

Coffee bean cookies by blogger Reshu Drolia (Source:mintsrecipes/Instagram) Coffee bean cookies by blogger Reshu Drolia (Source:mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Wondering how you would fulfill your desire to bake cookies if you do not have a baking oven? Worry not, as you can bake them in a regular pan on the gas stove too. This time, we bring you a simple recipe for chocolate and coffee-flavoured cookies that are shaped like coffee beans.

Here’s a coffee bean cookie recipe by Indian food blogger Reshu Drolia who recently demonstrated the steps on Instagram. The cookies are not just tasty but crunchy too, and go well with tea. Try this:

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Lukewarm water

½ tsp – Coffee

50 gm – Butter

50 gm – Powdered sugar

1 tsp – Cornflour

½ cup and 2 tbsp – All-purpose flour

¼ tsp – Baking powder

3 tbsp – Cocoa powder

Method

* Take some lukewarm water in a bowl. Add coffee powder and mix well. Set aside.

* In another bowl, take butter. To this, add powdered sugar. Mix well such that it becomes soft and creamy.

* Add some cornflour to the butter mixture. Mix well. Add all-purpose flour, followed by baking powder and cocoa powder. Mix all the ingredients well.

* Once mixed well, add the coffee mixture made earlier. Mix and make a smooth dough.

* Now take small portions of the dough and fold into the shape of a coffee bean. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

* Take a steel plate and grease it will oil. Place the cookies on the plate one after another. Make sure you place them at a slight distance from each other.

* In a pan, take some salt. Now place a stand on top of it. Cover with a lid and heat for at least eight to 10 minutes.

* Now place the plate of cookies on the stand in the pan. Cover the pan with a lid again and bake the cookies for about 20 minutes on medium-high flame or till they are ready.

