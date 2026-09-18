Coach shares Aamir Khan lost 20 kg for Laal Singh Chaddha while eating rice

Aamir Khan’s fitness coach, Shivohaam, recently revealed that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor lost 20 kg for the film. “We started when he was much chubbier. We started when he was 92 kgs. In nine months, he came down to 72 kgs. Just doing the basic stuff. His favourite foods are dal, chawal, and khichdi. I am not joking. Woh itna chawal khaata hai (he eats a lot of rice)…you won’t believe that despite that, he lost weight. We didn’t use any fat loss supplements,” the celebrity coach told podcaster Pankaj Sharma on his Simply Pankaj podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist at Healthyz, agreed that rice is often made the villain in weight-loss diets, but the reality is more nuanced. “Rice itself does not automatically cause weight gain. What matters is overall calorie intake, portion size, how often it is eaten, and what the meal looks like around it. A plate of rice with dal, vegetables and an appropriate portion of protein can absolutely fit into a weight loss diet,” said Shaikh.

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Weight loss happens when the body consistently uses more energy than it receives from food. “If his overall intake remained appropriate for his requirements, he could lose weight even while eating rice regularly. The other important factor is consistency. People often focus on removing one food rather than looking at their entire eating pattern, daily portions, snacks, beverages and activity levels,” said Shaikh.

Is dal chawal actually a reasonable meal for someone trying to lose weight?

It can be, affirmed Shaikh. “Dal provides protein and fibre, while rice provides carbohydrates for energy. Adding vegetables or a salad makes the meal more filling and improves its nutritional balance. The key is proportion. You don’t need to eliminate rice; you need to avoid turning a balanced meal into a very large serving of one carbohydrate with little protein or fibre.”

Can you have rice in your weight loss diet? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Can you have rice in your weight loss diet? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Similarly, a well-made khichdi can be quite a practical meal. “Using a good proportion of dal along with rice, vegetables and limited oil can make it more balanced and filling. It is the recipe and portion that matter. Khichdi loaded with vegetables and adequate dal is very different nutritionally from a large bowl made predominantly with rice,” Shaikh told indianexpress.com.

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Do people need fat loss supplements to achieve this kind of transformation?

Supplements are not a prerequisite for losing body fat, Shaikh clarified. “A structured diet, appropriate portions, adequate protein and fibre, regular movement and consistency form the foundation. Fat-loss supplements should certainly not replace these basics, and some products may have unnecessary ingredients or exaggerated claims.”