This fluffy, colourful ‘cloud bread’ is the latest food trend; try the easy recipe

Cloud bread is the latest food trend on social media. (Source: yumiami_/Instagram)

With cooking enthusiasts taking to whipping up innovative dishes at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, several new food trends emerged on social media, from dalgona coffee to banana bread.

It seems like the enthusiasm around creating new dishes has not died down. The latest food trend that is now going viral on social media is a fluffy, colourful bread or what is being dubbed “cloud bread”.

The trend likely started after Anaa from Los Angeles shared the recipe video, reported Daily Mail.

Read| Bored of banana bread? Froggy bread food trend is breaking the internet

As colourful as it seems, cloud bread needs only three main ingredients — egg whites, cornstarch and white sugar. All the ingredients are whisked together well till white peak forms. The resulting mixture is then baked in the oven for a couple of minutes at a high temperature. Once the bread is ready, you will find it to be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

You can also add edible food colours to the batter to add flavour to the cloud bread, besides almond slices, sprinkles, and strawberries. It can also be baked in a shape or pattern of your choice.

Would you like to try this simple recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd