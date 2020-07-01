Are you cleaning fruits and vegetables the right way? Here are FSSAI guidelines

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption. (Source: getty images) Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption. (Source: getty images)

Experts have time and again recommended cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and objects, including food items, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While there is no concrete evidence of the virus being transmitted through food, it is recommended that fruits and vegetables are washed properly before consumption.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come up with some guidelines on how to clean fruits and vegetables. Here’s what they suggest:

* Keep the fruits and vegetables bought from vendors within the packet itself in an isolated place.

* Wash the fruits and vegetables thoroughly or put a drop of 50ppm chlorine in warm water and dip them in it.

* Wash them with potable or clean drinking water.

* Do not use disinfectants, cleaning wipes or soap on fresh produce.

* Keep fruits and vegetables required to be refrigerated in the refrigerator. Keep the rest at room temperature in baskets or racks.

In another set of guidelines, FSSAI also advised:

* Do not store or leave the food outside of the house in cars or garages to avoid the risk of food safety issues like temperature abuse or pest exposure.

* Clean the sink and platform where food items have been washed. Do not let the drip fall on the floor or else you must wipe it immediately.

* In case of food packages, sanitise or disinfect by wiping them with an alcohol-based solution or soap and clean water.

