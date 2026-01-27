‘Clean, balanced, and highly intentional’: Hrithik Roshan’s personal chef Shubham Vishwakarma details the actor’s daily diet, favourite foods, as he reflects on his culinary journey

Actor Hrithik Roshan, 52, hailed as the Greek God of Bollywood, recently gave a shoutout to his personal chef, Shubham Vishwakarma, 29, on social media. For the youngster who is formally trained in culinary arts, with specialised experience in nutrition-focused cooking, it was no less than a dream come true.

“It felt deeply validating. When someone like Hrithik sir acknowledges your work publicly, it is not just appreciation, it is recognition of discipline, consistency, and behind-the-scenes effort. I felt grateful and motivated to raise my standards even further,” said Vishwakarma, who sees himself as a “student of food”.

Talking about his Mumbai journey, Vishwakarma, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, said that it has been about constantly learning – about ingredients, nutrition, timing, precision, and the responsibility that comes with cooking for someone whose body is central to their profession. “Over the years, I have gravitated towards performance-driven nutrition rather than just taste, which ultimately defined my path,” he added.

A hotel chef cooks for hundreds. A personal chef cooks for one, but that one requires absolute precision, he described. “You are responsible not just for taste, but for health, performance, confidentiality, and consistency. It is far more intimate and demanding.”

The responsibility is high and there are no off days when it comes to consistency. You must constantly stay sharp, disciplined, and adaptable. How does he do that? “I believe food is a form of service. When done with sincerity and discipline, it has the power to support excellence. I’m grateful for the journey and excited for what lies ahead.”

Balancing travel, schedules and nutrition

He travels with the actor “as and when required”, and expressed how that means “adapting to new kitchens, new ingredients, tight schedules”. “It pushes you to be resourceful and calm under pressure,” said Vishwakarma, who has previously worked across professional kitchens at the Taj and in private setups where “nutrition-focused cooking was central”. “Those experiences prepared me to handle precision, confidentiality, and high expectations,” he added.

Talking about Hrithik’s diet, Vishwakarma shared that it is “clean, balanced, and highly intentional”. “His approach to life is thoughtful and disciplined, and that reflects directly in his dietary choices. He believes in balance, awareness, and long-term well-being. It is not about extremes — it is about sustainability, recovery, and performance. Every meal has a purpose, whether it is fuel, repair, or longevity. The food is simple yet refined, such as lean proteins, seasonal vegetables, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and clean flavours.”

Think grilled proteins with subtle marinades, slow-cooked vegetables, nutrient-dense bowls, light Indian preparations with minimal oil, and meals that feel satisfying without being heavy. “The focus is always on digestion, energy, and recovery,” said Vishwakarma, who has been with the Dhoom 2 actor since 2021.

Giving us an insight into Hrithik’s mindset, he said, “Portions are carefully measured when required, especially during training or transformation phases. Precision matters when performance is involved.”

He also shared that their “association began purely through work and trust”. “Hrithik Roshan sir is extremely particular about his health and nutrition, so the process involved understanding his lifestyle, his body, his training demands, and his mindset. Over time, consistency and attention to detail built that trust.”

A menu that evolves

Designing the actor’s menu planning is “collaborative and phase-based”. “Training intensity, shoot schedules, recovery needs—all of it is considered. The menu evolves constantly,” he noted.

Hrithik’s favourite food? He enjoys clean, home-style flavours—simple Indian food done right, without excess. Some of his favourite foods are chole, moong dal, bhindi bhaji, pesto chicken, tandoori chicken, paneer bhurji, rosemary roast chicken, mutton curry, grilled salmon, and pesto pomfret.

The chef’s typical day starts early. “Planning, sourcing, prepping, cooking, coordinating with trainers or schedules… It is structured and disciplined. Timing is critical. There is no room for complacency because someone’s health and performance depend on it. What does his body need today? From there, ingredients, flavours, textures, and timing are aligned. Innovation exists, but never at the cost of function,” he added.

Being up close and personal with the Agneepath actor teaches you a lot about professionalism, Vishwakarma said. “His discipline, humility, and commitment to growth are genuinely inspiring. Working with someone like that pushes you to be better every day. At the end of the day, you are working with a human being who is extremely dedicated to his craft. That dedication is inspiring.”

Preferring not to reveal his salary, he said that he wants to “focus on the quality of work rather than numbers”. “Compensation grows with responsibility, trust, and experience. For me, the learning and exposure are equally valuable.”