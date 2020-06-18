Enjoy classic spring rolls with a healthy twist

Enjoy the best of snacks with this recipe. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy the best of snacks with this recipe. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Cooking is as much about developing our skills to whip up lip-smacking dishes as much as it is about preparing nutritious food. One can’t master the art of cooking without paying close attention to healthy cooking. While we may be taking all efforts to cook nutritious meals, one of the pain points that add to umpteen calories is snacks. Bingeing on snacks, even those prepared at home, may not be a healthy call to take. So, what can you do? It is time you tweak the ingredients to make those snacks more healthy and nutritious. Chef Neha Deepak Shah gave us this delicious recipe, albeit with a healthy twist.

Here’s what she mentioned.

“Healthy Junk Alert! A healthy version of the ‘Classic Spring Rolls’ & yes, you can make the spring roll sheets at home. It is the most rewarding thing to be able to make everything at home and you can be 100 per cent sure of the quality,” she said.

What more can you ask for? Take a look at the detailed recipe.

Non-Fried Spring Rolls

Ingredients

For spring rolls sheets

1/2 cup – Whole wheat flour

1/3 cup – All purpose flour (maida)

2tbsp – Corn flour/starch

1/4tsp – Salt

1tsp – Oil

1tsp – Vinegar

Water to knead the dough

Vegetable filling

1/2 no – Onion, long sliced

1 1/2 cup – Cabbage, julienne

1/2 cup – Carrots

1/2 cup – Red, yellow and green bell peppers

2 to 3 no – Baby corn

1/4 cup – Spring onions

2 no – Cloves of garlic

1/2tsp – Grated ginger

1tbsp – Oil

2tsp – Soy sauce

2tsp – Red chilli sauce

1tbsp – Schezwan sauce, optional

Salt and pepper

2tbsp – Chopped coriander

Method

*Add all the ingredients one by one for the sheet and knead it into a dough.

*Make the vegetable filling.

*Roll the filling into the sheets.

*Place a rack in a baking dish and brush with vegetable oil. Place the rolls on the rack; bake until golden on top, for about 15 minutes. Turn the rolls; bake until golden and crisp.

