Give classic puran poli a sundae twist with this easy recipe

There is nothing better than a mouth-watering dessert to satiate those sugar cravings. But what if we tell you that the recipe we have for you today gives a makeover to a classic preparation. So are you all set to try puran poli as a lovely sundae? Recently chef Saransh Goila shared the mouth-watering recipe on Instagram.

“You can eat it just like you do traditionally with oodles of ghee and later break an extra poli and make a crispy sundae out of it like I did with coconut jaggery sauce and ice cream!”

Puran poli sundae with ice cream and coconut jaggery sauce

Ingredients

For the dough

1½ cup – Whole wheat flour or atta

½ cup – Refined flour or maida

¼ tsp – Turmeric

½ tsp – Salt

⅔ cup – Warm water

3 tsp – Oil

Stuffing

1 cup – Channa dal

2.5 cups – Water

½ tsp – Salt

⅛ tsp – Turmeric

⅛ tsp – Nutmeg powder

¼ tsp – Cardamom powder

1 tsp – Ghee

2 tbsp – Jaggery

Coconut Jaggery Sauce

2 cups – Jaggery powder

200 ml – Coconut milk

For the Sundae

3 scoops – Vanilla ice cream

Method

For the dough

*In a bowl, take atta, maida, turmeric and salt. Mix together.

*Now add two-third cup warm water.

*Sprinkle 3 teaspoons oil. Knead the dough again with the oil.

*Rub some oil over the dough and let it rest for 1 hour.

For the stuffing

*Rinse one cup channa dal and keep it soaked in water for an hour.

*In a cooker, add the dal, 2.5 cups of water, salt and turmeric. Pressure cook it for 10-12 minutes or four whistles. Open the cooker once the pressure subsides.

*In a mixie, add the cooked dal, nutmeg powder and cardamom powder. Blend into a fine paste.

For the preparation

*Take a kadhai. Put ghee and add the dal paste. Let it cook on low flame and thicken. Switch off the flame. Add jaggery and mix. Let it cool for 15-20 minutes.

* Meanwhile, make a roundel of the dough. Put the dal mixture at the center and lightly start pinching the top to make sure the dal is stuffed inside. Start pressing with a light hand. Make sure there are no edges that are torn.

*With the help of a rolling pin, make the poli.

*On a heated tawa, add ghee and cook the poli. Cook on the other side. Put ghee over it.

Cut the puran poli into strips.

For the Coconut Jaggery Sauce

Melt jaggery powder or palm jaggery on a low flame. Control the temperature of the jaggery by holding the pan over the flame. Switch off the flame and pour coconut milk in it. Now restart the flame. Make sure all the lumps are removed. Let it cool for 30 minutes.

For the sundae

In a bowl, add ice-cream, put chopped poli and add the coconut jaggery syrup over it.

Pro tips

*Kneading the dough with warm water helps make a soft dough which is required for a crack-free puran poli. It is also easy to roll, said Goila.

*Traditionally, there is no salt in puran poli recipe but salt helps break the sweetness, he suggested.

*To give the dough a nice saucer shape to add the stuffing, use your knuckles well.

