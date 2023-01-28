Workout snack: Prepare these delicious cinnamon protein bites

An active lifestyle is extremely important and so is the need to work out. And to reap the benefits of exercise one needs to have thoughtful pre and post worout snacks that not only help you sustain energy throughout the day, but are tasty as well.

Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, took to Instagram to share the recipe of one such snack that can be eaten both before and after the workout.

“I make ‘Cinnamon protein bites’ almost every other day…. coz they always disappear by the second day. They are super quick & easy to make and also vegan, gluten and dairy free!!,” Yasmin wrote as she shared the recipe of the snack.

Ingredients

*1/4 cup protein powder

*1/2 cup almond butter

*3 tbsp desiccated coconut flour

*2 tbsp maple syrup

*1 tsp cinnamon

For coating

*1 tbsp cinnamon

*2 tbsp desiccated coconut flour

Method

*In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix to make a dough

*Roll them to make balls

*For coating, add cinnamon and coconut flour and mix well

*Roll each ball into the mixture and refrigerate it for 10 mins

Enjoy!

