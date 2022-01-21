Winter special recipe: Enjoy this green tomato chutney with roti, bhakri or sandwich

Chutneys have always been a special part of Indian meals, and there is no denying that there is a chutney for every occasion. And why not, chutneys can be paired with a host of foods and taste absolutely delicious!

Rekha Diwekar, who often shares age-old recipes, recently posted one for unripe green tomato chutney that she said is a must-have in the winter season.

“This chutney is especially made in winters as sesame seeds provide heat to the body,” said Diwekar.

How to make it?

Ingredients

2 – Unripe/green tomatoes, finely chopped

3 tsp – Sesame seeds

A small bunch of coriander leaves

7-8 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Oil

½ tsp – Cumin seeds

½ tsp – Mustard seeds

½ tsp – Sugar

3-4 – Green chillies

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt, as per taste

Method

*Dry roast sesame seeds,

*Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Then add asafoetida, cumin seeds, green chillies, and chopped unripe green tomatoes.

*Cook for about three-four minutes.

*Allow this to cool. Add salt, sugar, roasted sesame seeds, and grind in a mixer.

How to have it?

As per Diwekar, the chutney can be had with bhakri, roti or as a sandwich spread.

