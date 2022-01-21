scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Winter special recipe: Enjoy this green tomato chutney with roti, bhakri or sandwich

"This chutney is especially made in winters as sesame seeds provide heat to the body," said Rekha Diwekar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 3:50:17 pm
tomato chutneyWould you try this easy winter special chutney recipe? (Source: Rekha Diwekar/Instagram)

Chutneys have always been a special part of Indian meals, and there is no denying that there is a chutney for every occasion. And why not, chutneys can be paired with a host of foods and taste absolutely delicious!

Rekha Diwekar, who often shares age-old recipes, recently posted one for unripe green tomato chutney that she said is a must-have in the winter season.

“This chutney is especially made in winters as sesame seeds provide heat to the body,” said Diwekar.

How to make it?

Ingredients

2 – Unripe/green tomatoes, finely chopped
3 tsp – Sesame seeds
A small bunch of coriander leaves
7-8 – Curry leaves
1 tsp – Oil
½ tsp – Cumin seeds
½ tsp – Mustard seeds
½ tsp – Sugar
3-4 – Green chillies
A pinch of asafoetida
Salt, as per taste

Method

*Dry roast sesame seeds,
*Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Then add asafoetida, cumin seeds, green chillies, and chopped unripe green tomatoes.
*Cook for about three-four minutes.
*Allow this to cool. Add salt, sugar, roasted sesame seeds, and grind in a mixer.

How to have it?

As per Diwekar, the chutney can be had with bhakri, roti or as a sandwich spread.

