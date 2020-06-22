How about some mouth-watering chutney paratha for breakfast today?

Try the chutney parantha today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try the chutney parantha today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Monday mornings are always hectic, isn’t it? You wake up after a nice Sunday slumber only to realise you have a work call to attend. As a result, breakfast goes for a toss, or becomes brunch (in some cases) or directly lunch. But that is not a good way to begin your day. So we thought of sharing a breakfast recipe which is sure to chase away those Monday blues as it is not not easy to make, but is wholesome and extremely tasty! Try this recipe by Kabita Singh of KabitasKitchen fame which adds an extra zing to your regular parathas.

The Chutney Paratha is a flavourful combination of coriander with spices and paneer, making it a mouth-watering treat. Try out this recipe today.

Here’s how to make it.

Chutney parantha

Ingredients

¾ cup – Coriander leaves

1 tsp – Lemon juice

9 – Garlic cloves

3 – Green chillies

2 inch – Ginger

Salt to taste

1-2 tbsp – Ghee or oil

Paratha dough

Paneer (grated)

Garam masala

Method

*In a mixer, add ingredients and grind without water.

*Now add ghee or oil to the chutney and mix well.

*Knead the dough for paratha and let it rest for at least 10 minutes. After that, make round balls.

*Stuff the balls with the chutney mixture, grated paneer and some garam masala. Then roll it in the form of a paratha in any shape you like.

*Apply ghee/oil on both sides and cook it on a pan.

*Enjoy with sauce or chutney on the side.

Would you like to try?

